Family of the late diplomat Victor Gbeho officially informs President Mahama of his passing

The family of the late Ghanaian statesman and diplomat, Ambassador James Victor Gbeho, has formally notified President John Dramani Mahama of his passing during a courtesy call at the Presidency.

The delegation, representing the Gbeho family, explained that the visit was both a cultural and diplomatic necessity, undertaken to officially inform the President before any public announcement of his death.

Ambassador Gbeho was widely regarded as a towering figure in Ghana’s diplomatic and political history. Over a distinguished career, he served in several key roles, including Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Member of Parliament for the Anlo constituency, and President (formerly Executive Secretary) of the ECOWAS Commission.

He also held various diplomatic postings, including in New York, where he contributed significantly to Ghana’s international engagements at the United Nations.

He earned widespread respect for his commitment to regional integration and his influential role in shaping West Africa’s diplomatic and political landscape.

President Mahama expressed his condolences to the family and reflected on Ambassador Gbeho’s enduring contributions to Ghana, West Africa and the wider global community.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.

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