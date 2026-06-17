Agyeman-Rawlings family condoles with Gbeho family after death of James Victor Gbeho

Audio By Carbonatix
The Agyeman-Rawlings family on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the family of former Foreign Minister Ambassador James Victor Gbeho following his death on Sunday.
The delegation, led by Oheneba Akwasi Abayie, Otumfuo’s Akomforehene, and Colonel Joshua Agbotui, Head of the Agbotui Family, met with the late diplomat’s children, siblings, and extended family to express their sympathies.
Also present was former Foreign Minister and Attorney-General Dr Obed Yao Asamoah.
Speaking on behalf of the Agyeman-Rawlings family, Klottey Korle MP Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings described Ambassador Gbeho as a close family friend whose relationship with the Rawlings family spanned decades.
She said the bond endured beyond the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings and later, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.
Dr Agyeman-Rawlings assured the bereaved family of their support as they prepare to lay the distinguished Ghanaian patriot to rest.
"The relationship our families shared is difficult to put into words," she said, adding that the Rawlings family remains ready to assist in any way possible during the period of mourning.
Other members of the delegation, including Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, former Information Minister Fritz Baffour, Brigadier General Benjamin Kusi (Rtd), Agya Yaw Mainoo and Sylvia Ahorlu, also paid tribute to the late ambassador.
Responding on behalf of the family, Ambassador Gbeho’s daughter, Kiki Gbeho, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for South Sudan and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), expressed gratitude to the delegation for the visit.
She described her father as "the quintessential diplomat" who possessed an exceptional understanding of protocol and public service.
According to her, his impact extended far beyond Ghana and West Africa, touching lives across the international community.
Ambassador James Victor Gbeho served as Ghana’s Foreign Minister from 1997 to 2001 and later represented Anlo in Parliament from 2001 to 2005.
A career diplomat, he served in Ghana’s missions in China, India, Nigeria, Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. He also held senior international appointments, including serving as President of the ECOWAS Commission from 2010 to 2012.
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