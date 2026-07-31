Daily habits that help and hurt your liver

Liver disease is becoming an increasing global health concern, driven by poor diets, sedentary lifestyles, excessive alcohol consumption and underlying health conditions. The liver is one of the body's most important organs, performing essential functions such as filtering blood, regulating blood sugar, storing energy and aiding digestion.

When the liver is damaged, these vital functions become impaired, increasing the risk of serious conditions including fatty liver disease, cirrhosis and liver cancer. The good news is that many forms of liver damage are preventable and, in some cases, reversible through healthy lifestyle changes.

Habits That Can Harm Your Liver

Excessive Alcohol Consumption

According to Dr. Zobair Younossi of Georgetown University, steatotic liver disease can result from regular alcohol consumption, metabolic disorders or a combination of both. The condition causes fat to accumulate in the liver, which can trigger inflammation, scarring and eventually cirrhosis.

"In people with metabolic issues like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure or excess abdominal fat, even modest alcohol consumption can compound liver damage," Dr. Younossi explained.

Experts warn that binge drinking poses the greatest risk.

Dr. Mary Rinella of the University of Chicago advises that people with advanced liver disease should avoid alcohol entirely. For those without liver disease or with mild disease, up to one standard drink per day may be acceptable, depending on individual health circumstances.

Consuming Too Much Sugar

Excess sugar is converted into fat in the liver. When sugar intake becomes excessive, the liver's ability to process it is overwhelmed, leading to fat accumulation and stress on liver cells.

Research has consistently linked high consumption of added sugars—particularly from sugar-sweetened beverages—to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

High-fructose corn syrup, commonly found in soft drinks and ultra-processed foods, is especially harmful.

Health experts recommend limiting daily added sugar intake to:

Women: No more than 25 grams

Men: No more than 36 grams

Dr. Zelber-Sagi notes that while occasional desserts are acceptable, sugar-sweetened beverages should be avoided whenever possible because they contribute significantly to unhealthy dietary habits.

Depending on Liver Cleanses and Supplements

Many people turn to detox products, liver cleanses, milk thistle or mushroom coffee in the hope of improving liver health.

However, Dawn Anderson, a clinical dietitian at Virginia Commonwealth University, says there is little scientific evidence that these products provide meaningful liver benefits.

"Your liver is already your body's detoxification system. It does not need a cleanse," she said.

Experts also warn that many supplements are poorly regulated and may contain harmful or excessive ingredients that can actually damage the liver.

Habits That Support a Healthy Liver

Exercise Regularly and Maintain a Healthy Weight

Weight loss is one of the most effective ways to improve liver health.

Studies show that:

Losing as little as 3% of body weight can reduce liver fat.

A weight loss of 10% or more may help reverse liver scarring.

Dr. Zelber-Sagi describes GLP-1 medications, such as Wegovy, as "game-changers" for people with advanced MASLD. However, she stresses that these medications should always be combined with regular exercise to prevent muscle loss.

Experts recommend:

At least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise each week.

Strength training at least twice weekly.

Regular physical activity helps reduce abdominal fat and improves insulin sensitivity—both of which benefit liver health.

Follow a Mediterranean-Style Diet

The Mediterranean diet is widely regarded as one of the healthiest eating patterns for protecting the liver.

It emphasizes:

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Fish

Beans and legumes

Whole grains

Nuts

Olive oil and other healthy fats

It also limits foods high in saturated fat, such as fatty red meat, butter, full-fat dairy products and palm oil, all of which can contribute to fat accumulation in the liver.

Dietitian Dawn Anderson says people do not have to abandon their traditional diets entirely. Instead, they can make healthier substitutions by including more vegetables, choosing grilled foods over fried options, selecting fish or lean poultry more often and using butter sparingly.

Experts also note that moderate coffee consumption—up to four cups a day—has been associated with a lower risk of liver scarring and cirrhosis.

Keep Up With Regular Health Checkups

Routine medical screening plays an important role in preventing serious liver disease.

Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C remain leading causes of liver disease worldwide. Health authorities recommend that all adults undergo at least one screening for both infections, as effective treatments are available.

Adults who were not vaccinated against Hepatitis B during infancy should also discuss vaccination with their healthcare provider.

People living with type 2 diabetes are encouraged to speak with their doctor about liver stiffness testing, which can detect early signs of liver scarring before symptoms develop.

The Bottom Line

Your daily habits have a significant impact on your liver health. Limiting alcohol, reducing added sugar, avoiding unproven detox supplements, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, eating a Mediterranean-style diet and attending routine medical checkups can substantially reduce the risk of liver disease.

Because the liver has a remarkable ability to heal itself, adopting healthier habits today can make a lasting difference to your long-term health.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.