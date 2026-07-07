Alcohol, drugs are not the solution to stress – doctors caution

Health professionals at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) have cautioned men against relying on alcohol and drugs to cope with stress, saying the substances only provide temporary relief while leaving the underlying problems unresolved.

They said men experiencing emotional or psychological challenges should instead seek support from family members, trusted friends, religious leaders and mental health professionals.

Dr Edward Amoah Boateng, the Consultant General Surgeon at IMaH, speaking during a media forum on men’s mental health powered by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), said alcohol and drugs had never been found to provide a permanent solution to stress.

“Alcohol won’t help. Drugs won’t help,” he said, noting that alcohol only temporarily distracts individuals from their problems.

“It only transiently takes your mind off the problem, and then when you come back, you see it much more magnified,” he added.

He therefore encouraged men experiencing emotional pressure to adopt healthier coping strategies, indicating that regular physical activity was one of the ways people could manage stress.

Dr Boateng explained that activities such as going to the gym, participating in health walks and other forms of exercise helped the body cope better with stress, emphasising that exercise caused the body to release endorphins while reducing cortisol levels, thereby helping individuals sleep better and manage stressful situations.

The consultant surgeon also encouraged men to confide in trusted family members and friends whenever they felt overwhelmed, as sharing problems with trusted people could provide emotional relief and help individuals obtain the support they needed.

He further advised people to seek assistance from religious leaders, including chaplains and imams, as well as qualified mental health professionals.

He said clinical psychologists were trained to support people experiencing emotional and psychological difficulties, stressing that, “if you think you’ve gotten there, speak to a clinical psychologist.”

Mr Adams Umar Mengo, the Head of Administration at IMaH, identified substance abuse as one of the behavioural changes that families should pay attention to, observing that some men were able to conceal their drug use from people living with them.

“It is something that even spouses can live with men and wouldn’t even know what is happening when a man is into drugs for ages,” he said.

Mr Mengo therefore encouraged families to remain observant and pay attention to behavioural changes that could indicate underlying mental health challenges.

Dr Kissi Dompreh-Ofori, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of IMaH, also said some workers within the port community adopted unhealthy coping mechanisms, such as the use of alcohol and other substances, due to the pressure associated with their work.

According to him, such practices underscored the need for greater awareness of mental health and easier access to professional support services.

The IMaH officials encouraged men to seek help early whenever they experienced persistent stress rather than relying on alcohol or drugs to cope with emotional or psychological challenges.

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