No safe threshold: VAST-Ghana calls for a ban on alcohol ads amidst rising mortality rates

A public health advocacy group, Vision for Accelerated Sustainable Development Ghana (VAST Ghana), has urged the government to overhaul the national alcohol policy framework following fresh international scientific evidence detailing severe health risks associated with even low levels of alcohol consumption.

In a July 10 release, the group warned that long-standing public perceptions of the harmlessness of moderate drinking have been debunked, necessitating immediate legislative intervention to protect public health.

The new scientific evidence

The call to action follows the publication of a global study titled "Alcohol Intake and Health Study" in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs (Vol. 87, No. 4, pp. 621–638) on June 8.

The research established that health risks escalate progressively with consumption and rise sharply after just one drink per day, directly challenging the narrative that light drinking offers health benefits.

This finding aligns with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2023 declaration that no level of alcohol consumption is safe for health, with risks commencing from the very first drop.

Independent data circulated by Movendi International, a global alcohol policy organisation, further links regular consumption to a spike in non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including cancer, cardiovascular disease, liver disease, and severe injuries.

Ghana's escalating NCD crisis

The policy alert arrives at a time when Ghana is facing a severe burden from NCDs, which now account for nearly 45% of all deaths nationwide.

Data from the country’s 2023 STEPS Survey, conducted with WHO support, indicates that 22.6% of Ghanaian adults are current drinkers, with the figure rising to 30.6% among men. Furthermore, the Mental Health Authority recorded 3,765 alcohol-related mental health disorders in 2023 alone.

VAST Ghana argues that aggressive marketing, digital sponsorships, and corporate normalisation by the alcohol industry continue to drive these numbers upward, leaving individual families and the national healthcare infrastructure to bear the economic and medical consequences. The group also highlighted global concerns reported by international media outlets that critical independent alcohol research is being actively delayed or suppressed by industry-friendly interference.

Five structural demands

To curb the escalating crisis, VAST Ghana has presented five targeted demands to policymakers, public health institutions, and development partners:

Integrate prevention: Formally integrate alcohol harm prevention into Ghana’s national NCD response as a primary preventable risk factor.

Formally integrate alcohol harm prevention into Ghana’s national NCD response as a primary preventable risk factor. Restrict marketing: Enforce comprehensive restrictions on alcohol advertisements, corporate sponsorships, and digital marketing campaigns, especially those targeting youth.

Enforce comprehensive restrictions on alcohol advertisements, corporate sponsorships, and digital marketing campaigns, especially those targeting youth. Expand public education: Launch nationwide public education campaigns detailing the direct links between alcohol use and cancers, strokes, and organ failure.

Launch nationwide public education campaigns detailing the direct links between alcohol use and cancers, strokes, and organ failure. Insulate policy: Protect national health policy formulation from commercial interference and vested interests of the alcohol industry.

Protect national health policy formulation from commercial interference and vested interests of the alcohol industry. Implement health taxes: Introduce fiscal and regulatory measures, including earmarked health taxes and prominent health warnings on products, to reduce consumption and fund NCD care.

The group concluded that just as Ghana achieved significant public health milestones through evidence-based tobacco control legislation, the state must now apply identical principles to mitigate alcohol-related mortality.

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