TWMA urges youth to avoid drugs during Homowo celebrations

The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has urged the youth of Nungua to celebrate this year’s Homowo Festival peacefully and refrain from abusing drugs.

The Assembly stressed that the youth had a critical role in the country’s future development.

Mr Ludwig Teye Totimeh, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), made the call when the Assembly presented assorted food items and drinks to traditional authorities in Nungua ahead of the annual Homowo Festival.

The items donated by the TWMA included bags of maize, palm oil, fish, bottled water, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Mr Totimeh advised the youth to exercise restraint throughout the festivities and avoid harmful substances that could negatively affect their health and future.

He said the youth should remain focused, exhibit good behaviour and prepare themselves to assume leadership positions to contribute to national development.

The MCE said the assembly considered it its responsibility to support both the Tema and Nungua traditional areas, noting that the annual donation demonstrated its commitment to preserving the areas’ cultural heritage and strengthening relations with the traditional authorities.

He expressed the hope that the traditional leaders would remember the assembly in their prayers as they sought blessings for the community and guidance in serving the people.

The Assembly paid separate visits to the Paramount Chief of Nungua, the Gborbu Wulomo, and other traditional leaders within Nungua to present the items.

The Homowo Festival is celebrated annually by the Ga people to commemorate their triumph over famine and to give thanks for a bountiful harvest.

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