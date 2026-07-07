TWMA urges youth to avoid drugs during Homowo celebrations

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has urged the youth of Nungua to celebrate this year’s Homowo Festival peacefully and refrain from abusing drugs.
The Assembly stressed that the youth had a critical role in the country’s future development.
Mr Ludwig Teye Totimeh, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), made the call when the Assembly presented assorted food items and drinks to traditional authorities in Nungua ahead of the annual Homowo Festival.
The items donated by the TWMA included bags of maize, palm oil, fish, bottled water, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.
Mr Totimeh advised the youth to exercise restraint throughout the festivities and avoid harmful substances that could negatively affect their health and future.
He said the youth should remain focused, exhibit good behaviour and prepare themselves to assume leadership positions to contribute to national development.
The MCE said the assembly considered it its responsibility to support both the Tema and Nungua traditional areas, noting that the annual donation demonstrated its commitment to preserving the areas’ cultural heritage and strengthening relations with the traditional authorities.
He expressed the hope that the traditional leaders would remember the assembly in their prayers as they sought blessings for the community and guidance in serving the people.
The Assembly paid separate visits to the Paramount Chief of Nungua, the Gborbu Wulomo, and other traditional leaders within Nungua to present the items.
The Homowo Festival is celebrated annually by the Ga people to commemorate their triumph over famine and to give thanks for a bountiful harvest.
Latest Stories
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Building an organisation that adapts faster than the market
3 minutes
-
Softcare FM Manufacturing Limited donates relief items, GH¢200,000 to support flood victims
17 minutes
-
Ghana records GH¢3.4m losses from fraudulent online investment schemes in six months
21 minutes
-
Today’s front pages: Wednesday, July 8, 2026
39 minutes
-
BoG confident cedi stability will continue as dollar pressures ease
2 hours
-
Ghana is open for business like never before – 24-Hour Economy takes centre stage in Canada
2 hours
-
East Legon, Madina, Adenta, others face 24-hour water interruptions
3 hours
-
‘Facts first’ – Samuel Jinapor cautions government over foreign affairs decisions
3 hours
-
Foreign policy must be credible or Ghana risks losing influence – Samuel Jinapor
3 hours
-
Ghana must base foreign policy on ‘unimpeachable facts’ – Samuel Jinapor
3 hours
-
Safo Kantanka’s will does not name a church leader, says Kwame Akufo
4 hours
-
Foreign policy must serve Ghanaians, not politics – Samuel Jinapor
4 hours
-
‘Take responsibility’ – Minority caucus supports tough action against South Africa
4 hours
-
Ebola outbreak in Congo still spreading, WHO says
5 hours
-
South African police say death of Nigerian man not linked to anti-migrant violence
5 hours