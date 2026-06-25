UBS, NACOC urge youth to reject drugs through empowerment, education

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and the UHAS Basic School (UBS) have called for sustained investment in youth empowerment, education and community engagement as critical tools in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The call was made during the third UHAS Basic School World Drug Day celebration, held in Ho on Wednesday under the global theme: “World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses,” and the local sub-theme: “Prevention Through Empowerment.”

The event brought together students, teachers, health professionals, security agencies, regulators and social welfare institutions to raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse.

Mr Worlanyo Fianu, the Volta Regional Commander of NACOC, commended the management, staff and students of the UHAS Basic School for sustaining the initiative for a third consecutive year.

He said the school’s consistency demonstrated that preventing drug abuse was not a one-off activity, but a shared responsibility involving families, schools, communities and state institutions.

Mr Fianu said the global drug situation remained worrying, with recent estimates by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) indicating that nearly 300 million people worldwide used drugs, while millions suffered from drug use disorders without access to treatment.

He identified persistent challenges such as cannabis cultivation, drug trafficking and the exploitation of young people by criminal networks, while warning of emerging threats, including synthetic drugs, abuse of prescription medicines and online drug trafficking through encrypted platforms and social media.

“If the threats are evolving, then our shield, our young people, must also be equipped, informed and strengthened to withstand them,” he said.

He said prevention was no longer simply about telling young people to reject drugs but about building their confidence, identity, resilience and support systems.

Touching on the Volta Region, SNCO Fianu said the area had become one of the country’s major cannabis cultivation zones.

He disclosed that NACOC had recently intensified intelligence-led operations, leading to significant arrests and seizures.

He cited a recent operation at a farmhouse and warehouse in the region where more than two tonnes of suspected cannabis valued at over GH¢1 million were seized.

He also referenced another operation in Kolenu, Wegbe and Akplamafu, where officers dismantled an interconnected cannabis cultivation and processing network.

Mr Fianu said law enforcement alone could not solve the problem because underlying issues such as poverty, unemployment and limited economic opportunities also fuelled illicit activities.

“You cannot arrest your way out of a problem rooted in poverty, idle hands and lack of opportunity,” he said.

He appealed to traditional authorities to use festivals and community gatherings as platforms to promote anti-drug messages.

Addressing students, he urged them to remain focused on their aspirations and avoid negative influences.

He encouraged students to report suspicious substances or activities to trusted adults without fear.

Prof Frank Edwin, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the UHAS, speaking on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, said the university was proud that its Basic School had sustained the annual observance because prevention began in schools, homes and communities.

“By creating awareness early in life, we are equipping our young people with the knowledge and confidence to make healthy choices,” he said.

He said while the global drug problem continued to worsen, society’s response must equally be strengthened through education, positive values, healthy relationships and hope for the future.

Addressing students, Prof. Edwin urged them to protect their dreams and avoid activities that could derail their ambitions.

“Drugs may promise excitement and acceptance, but they ultimately steal opportunities, damage health, destroy relationships and rob young people of their future,” he said.

“Your greatest asset is your mind; protect it and refuse to trade your future for temporary pleasure.”

He also called on parents, teachers and caregivers to create environments where children could openly discuss difficult issues without fear of judgment.

Prof Edwin urged schools nationwide to make drug education a year-round activity rather than a once-a-year campaign.

“Every child who chooses as the healthy lifestyle today becomes an adult who contributes positively to society tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Seth Korgah, Head of School of UHAS Basic School, said the school initiated the programme because drug abuse was increasingly becoming a threat to the future of young people.

He said investment in prevention was far less costly than dealing with the consequences of addiction.

“While illegal mining destroys our land and corruption drains our resources, drug addiction destroys the individual. It steals health, futures and the ability of our youth to contribute to national development,” he said.

Mr Korgah said the school adopted the sub-theme “Prevention Through Empowerment” because educating young people remained the most effective strategy for preventing substance abuse.

“When young people are educated, sensitised and aware, they are empowered to say no to drugs,” he said.

He noted that this year’s event was organised in partnership with the NACOC and, with the approval of the Ghana Education Service, included participants from 14 schools within the Ho Municipality.

Representatives from the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, Ho Teaching Hospital, Ghana Police Service, the Food and Drugs Authority, the Department of Social Welfare, and students from the UHAS Schools of Pharmacy and Medicine participated in the event.

Participants called for stronger collaboration among schools, families, communities and state institutions to build a generation of informed, resilient and drug-free young people.

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