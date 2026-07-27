Deadly Doses II: Food joints infusing noodles with drugs as substance abuse takes a new twist

Psychiatrist Dr Ruth Owusu Antwi has raised concerns over a trend in Ghana's growing drug crisis, revealing that some drug users are mixing narcotic substances into noodles and other regular foods to consume them.

Speaking to JoyNews on the Hotline documentary, Deadly Doses II: Ghana's Growing Drug Crisis, Dr Owusu Antwi said patients receiving treatment had admitted using instant noodles as one of several foods to take drugs with.

"Now they prepare Indomie with this. They prepare their stews with it [drugs]," she said.

The psychiatrist said that her comments were not directed at any instant noodle brand itself, but at the way some drug users misuse the food.

"I mean, not to destroy anybody's Indomie business," she added.

According to Dr Owusu Antwi, the revelations came directly from patients who had opened up about their drug use during treatment.

"These are some of the foods they have come admitting and opening up about how they have mixed it with some of these substances," she explained.

She said the practice goes beyond instant noodles, with users also mixing drugs into a range of other foods.

"They use it to cook, to bake," she said.

"You go to eat any woman's shito, and you are not sure. Be careful. It may be mixed with all sorts of weed or other substances," she cautioned.

She added that some users also prepare "cakes, doughnuts, and all of that" using narcotic substances.

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