Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: Building a future-ready organization

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyi  
  17 August 2026 2:53pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Insight

Future readiness is the ability of an organization to anticipate change, adapt its capabilities, and remain competitive as the business environment evolves.

CEOs cannot predict every disruption, technological breakthrough, or market shift. They can, however, build organizations that are prepared to respond.

A future-ready organization combines strategic foresight, adaptable systems, capable people, strong leadership, and a culture of continuous learning.

Key Strategies:

  1. Strengthen organizational agility.
  2. Invest in future-focused capabilities.
  3. Monitor emerging trends and risks.
  4. Encourage continuous learning.
  5. Build adaptable systems and processes.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Review the organization’s readiness for emerging market changes.

✅ Invest in capabilities that support future growth.

✅ Encourage forward-looking thinking across the leadership team.

Actionable Tip.

  • Ask your executive team: “What change could significantly affect our organization in the next three years, and are we prepared for it?”

Why This Matters?

Future-ready organizations respond to change faster, manage uncertainty better, and create stronger opportunities for sustainable growth.

About the Author

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader, and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and serves on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group