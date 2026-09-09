Daily Insight for CEOs: Managing costs without weakening the business.

Cost management should not automatically mean cutting expenditure. The CEO’s responsibility is to distinguish between costs that create value and costs that create unnecessary complexity.

Poorly considered cost reduction can damage customer experience, employee capability, innovation, and future growth.

The objective is smarter spending—not simply lower spending.

Key Strategies:

Identify inefficient expenditure. Protect strategic investments. Improve operational productivity. Eliminate unnecessary duplication. Use technology to improve efficiency.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Review major cost drivers.

✅ Protect investments critical to future growth.

✅ Encourage efficiency without compromising quality.

Actionable Tip.

Ask: “Which costs should we eliminate, which should we reduce, and which should we increase because they create strategic value?”

Why This Matters?

Intelligent cost management improves profitability while protecting the organization’s ability to compete and grow.

About the Author

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.