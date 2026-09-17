Vibin Lesly Alexander: Building a technology business around the customer

In the technology business, the transaction may end when a machine is delivered, but for Vibin Lesly Alexander, that is where the real relationship begins. As General Manager of SkySat Technologies Ghana Ltd., Vibin has built his approach to leadership around a principle that is increasingly important in a technology market: customers need a partner who understands their business and remains available.

“We did not set out to be the biggest supplier in Ghana. We set out to be the one you can still reach in year three,” he says.

That philosophy captures his approach to business. With more than 13 years of experience across digital printing, office automation and document solutions, and a professional exposure spanning the UAE, Africa and Asia, Vibin brings an unusual combination of technical knowledge, commercial experience and operational leadership to his role at SkySat.

His academic background reflects the same blend: an MBA in Marketing Management alongside a Diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering, complemented by professional certifications in Konica Minolta solutions and digital finishing systems.

It is a combination that has shaped the way he views technology.

From technology to business outcomes

Skysat, which began operations in Ghana in 2014 with a focus on professional printing, has expanded its portfolio to include IT infrastructure, cloud solutions, enterprise software and cybersecurity. Its relationship with Konica Minolta remains a significant part of the business, but the wider ambition is to provide organisations with technology solutions that address broader operational needs.

Vibin's role sits at the intersection of these capabilities. His experience in the printing and office-automation sector has given him a close understanding of operational productivity, turnaround times, equipment reliability, and the cost of downtime.

As businesses become more sophisticated, the conversation is increasingly moving from What does this machine do? to What difference will this make to my business?

For Vibin, that is where a technology company earns its value.

Making technology tangible

This thinking was reflected in one of SkySat's recent initiatives: the launch of the Konica Minolta Experience Lounge at Pegasus Place in Airport Residential Area, Accra.

The facility gives businesses an opportunity to interact directly with professional printing technologies and, importantly, test them against their own requirements.

The idea is straightforward. Instead of asking a customer to make a major technology investment based solely on specifications or a conventional sales demonstration, give them the opportunity to see what the technology can actually do.

The initiative reflects Vibin's broader belief in informed technology adoption.

The road ahead

The next phase of SkySat's growth will be shaped by a technology market that is becoming more competitive and more sophisticated.

For Vibin, the opportunity lies in helping Ghanaian businesses navigate that environment with greater confidence. His vision is not built around being the biggest supplier. It is built around becoming the technology partner that customers can trust to understand their needs, recommend the right solutions, and remain available after the sale.

And perhaps that explains the philosophy behind Alexander's leadership better than any corporate mission statement could:

Create value for the customer. Build partnerships that last. Keep embracing innovation.

For Vibin Lesly Alexander, the future of technology in Ghana is not simply about putting more advanced machines and systems into businesses. It is about making technology work harder for businesses that depend on it.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.