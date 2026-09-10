Who is really protecting the business?

We talk about entrepreneurship, jobs and business growth. We talk far less about the dishonesty, weak accountability and broken trust that can destroy organizations from within.

There is a version of business ownership that exists mostly in the imagination of people who have never had to keep a business alive.

The owner is the boss. The owner can wake up when she wants. She can go to work when she wants. Nobody can question her. Money is coming into the business, so surely she has money. She has employees to do the work, so what exactly is she stressed about?

It sounds wonderful.

It is also far removed from the reality of building something that other people's livelihoods, customers, communities or futures may eventually depend on.

Owning a business requires an extraordinary amount of self-discipline because there may be nobody standing over you demanding that you show up. You show up because if you do not, something may not move.

You think about salaries, rent, taxes, suppliers, customers, programs, partnerships, emergencies and tomorrow's expenses while everyone else is concerned about today's assignment.

Sometimes you pay everybody except yourself.

Sometimes you use your personal resources to keep an organization alive while people looking from the outside assume that because money entered the business, the owner must be doing well.

But there is another side of ownership that we do not discuss enough, and perhaps it is time we did.

What happens when the people you hired to help build the business become part of the reason you have to protect it?

That question is uncomfortable. Good.

Some conversations need to be.

Every business owner expects challenges. You prepare yourself for difficult customers, slow sales, rising costs, delayed payments, unexpected repairs and the endless uncertainty that comes with trying to build something that lasts.

Those are the risks people talk about when they encourage entrepreneurship.

What nobody prepares you for is the possibility that some of the greatest damage may come from inside the organization rather than outside of it.

It is one thing to compete with another business; it is another thing entirely to question whether the people sitting beside you are genuinely helping you move forward.

Trust is one of the most expensive things a business owner gives away, and it is given away every single day.

You trust someone with your stock. Someone else handles money. Another person speaks to your customers. Someone has access to confidential documents, passwords, reports or information that took years to build.

In a nonprofit, that trust extends even further because people are often entrusted with resources meant for communities, children, women, young people and vulnerable populations.

Delegation is necessary. No founder can do everything forever. Growth demands that responsibilities be shared.

Yet every responsibility handed to another person also becomes an opportunity for integrity to reveal itself.

There is a particular kind of disappointment that comes when you discover that someone you have invested in was never protecting the vision the way you believed they were.

These are sometimes the very people whose names you have mentioned in rooms they have never entered. You recommend them when opportunities arise. You think about where they might fit as the organization expands. You praise their work in front of others because you genuinely want them to grow.

You become transparent with them because you believe transparency builds trust.

Meanwhile, you may eventually discover that while you were thinking about their future, they were quietly discussing your business elsewhere, searching through documents that had nothing to do with their responsibilities, withholding information, lying about completed work or creating an entirely different narrative behind closed doors.

That is not simply disappointing.

It changes the way an owner begins to see leadership.

A workplace cannot survive without room for mistakes. People forget things. Employees misunderstand instructions. New staff require training. Interns need guidance. Managers themselves sometimes communicate poorly.

Human beings are imperfect, and every healthy organization should have enough grace to recognize the difference between an honest mistake and deliberate misconduct.

The danger begins when we become so afraid of confrontation that we intentionally blur that difference.

There is a difference between forgetting to send an email and looking someone in the face while insisting that it was sent.

There is a difference between misunderstanding a task and deliberately refusing to complete it while repeatedly claiming that you did.

There is a difference between accidentally encountering confidential information and intentionally searching through documents because you are hoping to find something useful for yourself or someone else.

Those distinctions matter because eventually the conversation stops being about performance and becomes about character.

Perhaps that is the word many of us have become uncomfortable using.

We speak constantly about qualifications, productivity, experience and leadership potential, but character often receives attention only after something has gone terribly wrong.

Yet character is what keeps an organization alive when nobody is watching.

A business owner cannot stand beside every employee throughout the day. She cannot count every item personally, attend every meeting, answer every customer, monitor every transaction or inspect every report before it is completed.

Nor should she have to.

If a business can only function while the owner is physically present, then it has not created leaders; it has simply created dependence.

This is why the idea of constantly babysitting adults is so exhausting for many business owners.

Management is normal. Supervision is necessary. Follow-up is part of responsible leadership.

But repeatedly chasing people to complete the work they agreed to do is something different.

When every assignment requires three reminders, every follow-up requires another follow-up, every deadline becomes a negotiation and every answer has to be verified because “done” no longer means done, the business is carrying a burden it should not have to carry.

The owner eventually finds herself doing her own work while simultaneously doing the work of ensuring everyone else has done theirs.

Ironically, those same workplaces are often talking about developing future leaders.

That should make all of us pause.

Leadership does not begin the day someone receives a managerial title. It begins in the ordinary responsibilities nobody applauds.

The report you were trusted to complete.

The customer you promised to call.

The money you were asked to account for.

The inventory you were expected to protect.

The confidential information you were trusted not to share.

Those moments quietly determine whether someone is becoming the kind of person others can trust with greater responsibility.

The same conversation applies to what we casually describe as “small” theft.

Perhaps this is one of the most normalized forms of dishonesty in many workplaces because people have convinced themselves that value determines morality.

An employee working in a kitchen eats food belonging to the business without permission. It is only one piece of chicken.

There is extra food left over, so some quietly finds its way into a bag.

In an office, it may be stationery.

In a shop, stock disappears little by little.

Somewhere else it may be petty cash, fuel or supplies used for personal benefit.

Each incident is explained away with the same familiar language: the company has plenty, the owner will not miss it, there is more where that came from.

But who gave anyone the authority to decide what another person or organization can afford to lose?

That question becomes even more important when people assume they understand the finances of a business simply because they see money coming in.

Revenue is visible.

Responsibility is not.

Employees may see customers paying or a successful event taking place without seeing the rent due next week, supplier invoices waiting to be settled, salaries approaching, taxes and statutory obligations, transportation costs, repairs, insurance, debt or the countless commitments already attached to the money that entered the account.

They may never know that the owner has not paid herself in months because she has prioritized keeping everyone else employed.

Seeing money does not mean understanding the weight attached to it.

In nonprofit organizations, this misunderstanding can become heartbreaking.

There is a belief that whenever an organization is helping communities, somebody somewhere must be endlessly funding the work.

The reality is often very different.

Many nonprofit founders use their personal salaries, savings, businesses, vehicles, equipment, phones and relationships to keep programs alive.

They write proposal after proposal hoping for support. They receive rejection after rejection. They stretch one donation across several activities and quietly absorb expenses because they refuse to disappoint the communities they promised to serve.

When someone steals resources from such an organization, the loss does not simply belong to the founder.

It may belong to the child whose learning materials can no longer be purchased, the community whose program has to be reduced or the young person whose opportunity disappears because someone decided the organization “had enough.”

We also have to be careful not to use poor treatment in some workplaces to explain away dishonesty in others.

If an employer is mistreating you, that needs to be addressed. If you are being underpaid, disrespected or asked to work under unreasonable conditions, there are legitimate questions to raise about that employer and how the business is being run.

But none of that makes it acceptable to steal, lie about work you have not done, misuse company resources or deliberately work against the organization while continuing to collect a salary from it.

If the workplace has become so bad that you can no longer work there with integrity, then perhaps the real conversation is about whether you should still be there.

At the same time, employers need to ask themselves why some workers seem to perform only when they are being watched, shouted at or constantly followed up with.

I have seen situations where people complain, rightly, about being treated harshly at work, yet those same people will admit that the moment they are given some freedom, the work stops moving.

Why should someone have to treat another adult badly before the work they agreed to do gets done?

And why would any of us want a workplace where that becomes necessary?

There has to be something between mistreating people and allowing people to take advantage of being treated well.

This is where the conversation gets uncomfortable, because sometimes a good working environment is mistaken for a lack of accountability.

A flexible employer is taken for granted. A kind manager is considered weak. An owner who does not stand over employees all day eventually discovers that things are not being done.

Then, when that owner begins checking everything, asking for reports, restricting access and demanding proof of completion, the complaint becomes that the workplace is being micromanaged.

So where is the balance?

At what point does an employee take responsibility for being someone who can be trusted to work without being policed, and at what point does an employer accept that trust alone was never enough to run the organization?

Perhaps one of the greatest failures in our business culture is that we wait until something becomes catastrophic before we believe it deserves accountability.

We become outraged when millions disappear from institutions, yet we remain strangely comfortable with everyday dishonesty because the amounts appear insignificant.

We condemn corruption in public offices while excusing employees who quietly help themselves to resources because “it is only a little.”

We criticize people who abuse power while lying to supervisors about work we never completed.

The scale may be different, but the willingness to justify dishonesty often begins with the same belief that no real harm has been done.

That mindset eventually raises another difficult question for employers:

How are we hiring?

Many businesses are desperate for good people. Vacancies need to be filled. Work needs to continue.

Someone arrives with a polished CV, interviews well and has somebody willing to recommend them.

That is often enough.

Yet how often do employers genuinely contact previous workplaces? How often do they ask meaningful questions rather than simply confirming dates of employment?

How often do they investigate whether the person they are about to entrust with money, confidential information, inventory, children or vulnerable people has demonstrated the character required for that responsibility?

This does not mean every former employer should be believed without question. People leave jobs for many reasons, and some workplaces are toxic enough that leaving is the healthiest decision someone can make.

Neither should a person's entire future be destroyed because of gossip or an unproven accusation.

But responsible hiring requires curiosity.

It requires asking enough questions to understand who is entering your organization, especially when that person will eventually gain access to the things you have spent years building.

The harder issue arises when serious misconduct actually occurred and the former employer chooses silence.

Many compassionate business owners know this dilemma well.

Someone steals.

Someone lies repeatedly.

Someone breaches confidentiality or misuses organizational resources.

Technically, there may be grounds to pursue formal action, but then another question begins to weigh heavily on the employer:

What happens to this person's future?

What happens to their family?

Will reporting them make it impossible for them to ever work again?

Sometimes the employer absorbs the loss, dismisses the person quietly and chooses not to pursue the matter any further.

It is an act that can come from compassion, but compassion should also make us think about the people who come after us.

If someone leaves one organization because of serious misconduct and another employer unknowingly hires them without asking why they left, who is carrying the risk created by that silence?

If the behavior is repeated somewhere else, was the previous employer merciful or did they unintentionally transfer an unresolved problem into another workplace?

These are not easy questions, and they should not have easy answers.

People deserve opportunities to change, but meaningful second chances should never require pretending that accountability is unnecessary.

This is why businesses and nonprofit organizations need stronger systems than personal trust alone.

Too many organizations begin as families rather than institutions.

We hire friends, relatives, former volunteers and people recommended by people we know.

Because everyone appears familiar, financial procedures become relaxed, documents become easily accessible, passwords are shared, inventory is poorly monitored and responsibilities overlap until nobody is entirely sure where accountability begins or ends.

Then something goes missing, and the entire organization is left trying to determine who can be trusted.

Trust is valuable, but it is not a system.

Good systems protect honest people just as much as they expose dishonest ones.

Clear job descriptions, financial procedures, inventory records, documented approvals, confidentiality policies, appropriate background and reference checks, defined access to sensitive information, performance reviews and proper disciplinary processes do not create cold workplaces; they create responsible ones.

They allow employees to know what is expected of them, employers to manage fairly and organizations to survive beyond personalities.

As Ghana continues encouraging entrepreneurship, youth employment and innovation, we must also become serious about the culture inside the organizations we are asking people to build.

Starting a business is one achievement.

Sustaining one is another.

A brilliant idea can fail because of poor internal accountability.

A well-funded nonprofit can be weakened by dishonesty.

A passionate team can quietly destroy morale when trust is repeatedly broken and nobody is willing to confront it.

The future of our businesses will depend not only on investment and opportunity but also on the everyday decisions people make when nobody believes those decisions are important enough to notice.

Maybe that is where this conversation truly belongs—not in the headlines after something enormous has happened, but in the ordinary workplaces where character is quietly being formed every day.

In the office where someone chooses whether to tell the truth about an unfinished assignment.

In the kitchen where someone decides whether food belongs to the business or to them.

At the reception desk where confidential information is either protected or shared.

In the manager's office where accountability is either documented or ignored because confrontation feels uncomfortable.

In the boardroom where leaders decide whether systems matter more than convenience.

It is easy to read an article like this and immediately think of somebody else.

The dishonest employee.

The terrible employer.

The colleague who stole.

The manager who lied.

The founder who never created proper systems.

The organization that failed its workers.

Perhaps the more valuable response is to sit with the uncomfortable possibility that the article may apply to us in different ways.

If we own businesses, are we building structures that protect the organizations we keep asking others to help us grow?

If we employ people, are we creating workplaces where dignity and accountability can exist together?

If we are employees, interns or volunteers, are we treating another person's property, time and trust as carefully as we would want ours treated?

If we know someone has been dishonest, are we protecting them from consequences because it is compassionate, or because confronting wrongdoing is inconvenient?

These questions are not pleasant, but neither is watching a business slowly collapse under the weight of things everyone once considered too small to matter.

We often say we want stronger businesses in Ghana.

We want sustainable nonprofits.

We want organizations that create jobs, transform communities and survive beyond their founders.

Those dreams require more than funding, innovation and ambition.

They require people whose word means something, leaders willing to build systems instead of depending entirely on goodwill and workplaces where being treated with humanity never becomes an excuse for behaving without integrity.

The greatest threat to a business is not always the competitor across the street.

Sometimes it is already inside the building.

Sometimes it has access to the office keys, the filing cabinet, the storeroom or the organization’s finances.

Sometimes it sits quietly in meetings applauding the vision while contributing very little to protecting it.

And sometimes, if we are brave enough to admit it, the failure begins with the owner who trusted without building accountability around that trust.

That is the conversation we need to have.

Not because it is comfortable.

But because every thriving business, every credible nonprofit and every institution hoping to outlive its founder will eventually have to answer one question:

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.