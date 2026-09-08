Zijin Mining boss praises Ghana’s business environment, pledges deeper investment

President of Zijin Mining Group, Lin Hongfu, has praised Ghana’s business environment and government support, saying the company’s expansion into the country has been a success.

Mr Lin, whose company operates in 17 countries outside China, said the cooperation it received from the Ghanaian government contributed significantly to its acquisition and subsequent operation of the former Newmont Golden Ridge Gold Mine at Akyem.

He made the remarks during an interaction with Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah on Monday, September 7, 2026, as part of the Minister’s working visit to China.

Mr Lin said he had attached great importance to the relationship between Zijin Mining, the Ghanaian government and the people of Ghana.

“I have attached so much seriousness to my relationship with the people and government of Ghana,” he said.

Zijin credits government support for Ghana's success

According to Mr Lin, Zijin Mining has operated in Ghana for more than a year without significant obstruction and has achieved what he described as significant results.

He said the company had redesigned the structure of its mining operations following the acquisition, incorporating new technologies and management practices to improve performance.

Mr Lin attributed the progress partly to the cooperation of the Ghanaian government, particularly the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

He singled out Mr Armah-Kofi Buah for his role in facilitating the acquisition and commencement of the company’s operations in Ghana.

“Especially your role as the sector Minister,” Mr Lin told Mr Armah-Kofi Buah.

He said he was therefore honoured to host the Minister at the Zijin mining site in China, describing it as the place where the company’s development began.

“More than 30 years ago, this place was just a virgin mining site. We injected capital and technology to actualise the dream of turning it into this mine,” he said.

Technology and skills drive Zijin’s growth

Mr Lin said Zijin’s development over the past three decades had been driven by investment in technology, finance and human capital.

He said the company had established an in-house research institute and developed global supply and financial networks across its operations.

“We have an in-house research institute, global supply chain, global finance base, all across 17 countries outside China,” he said.

He identified the company’s technical workforce as another key factor behind its growth.

According to him, Zijin has established partnerships with leading universities in China and regularly recruits graduates from those institutions to maintain a strong pool of skilled personnel.

He said the company’s strategy was to ensure it did not face a shortage of mining experts as its operations expanded.

Zijin targets low-carbon mining

Mr Lin also said environmental sustainability was central to the company’s operations, with Zijin seeking to reduce carbon emissions across its mines.

“We have plans to ensure that all mines have pure electric vehicles for operations to cut down emissions,” he said.

He said Zijin was already among the global mining companies with significant deployment of electric vehicles for mining operations and described the technology as critical to the company’s transition towards greener production.

Mr Lin said the company’s approach to Ghana would reflect its broader global strategy, including local employment, technology and environmental sustainability.

“The pursuit for development for all remains our core mandate while we continue to drive local employment,” he said.

He added that the company had revised its mining design and reclamation plans based on the experience of its Ghanaian team and the potential of the country’s operations.

Minister urges Zijin to deepen local investment

In response, Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said Ghana remained open to investors prepared to work with the government and people while complying with the country’s laws and regulations.

He said respect for Ghana’s mining environment, regulatory framework and tax obligations was non-negotiable.

The Minister also highlighted the longstanding relationship between Ghana and China, tracing it to the administrations of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, and Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

He outlined government policies and programmes in the mining sector and encouraged Zijin Mining to deepen its investment in Ghana.

“We want investors who will not only work to gain value but work to give value,” Mr Armah-Kofi Buah said.

He said the government expected mining companies to contribute to the transformation of mining communities through local empowerment, infrastructure development and the strengthening of local supply chains.

The Minister said Zijin had already made progress in some of these areas despite its relatively short period of operation in Ghana.

“This clearly shows that the company has a commitment to stay in Ghana,” he said.

Mr Armah-Kofi Buah urged Zijin to expand its support for local businesses through the local-content framework.

“In areas we have capacity, offer us local content contracts, and where we lack, we need your assistance. We think you should do more,” he said.

The Minister’s visit to China forms part of efforts to promote Ghana’s mining sector, attract international investment and explore technology and partnerships that can support more sustainable and value-driven mining operations in the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.