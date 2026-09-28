New health training facility at Ampoma-Jema to address admission shortfalls, but Minister flags missing amenities

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A new health training facility is being constructed from scratch by the government between Ampoma and Jema in the Bono East Region, with the Regional Minister, Francis Owusu, expressing optimism that the project will significantly improve health training education across the region and the country at large.
The facility, when completed, is expected to address the persistent challenge of limited intake during admissions into health training institutions — a problem that has long frustrated aspiring health professionals in the region.
A Boost for Health Training Education
During a tour of the facility as part of his regional tour, Mr. Owusu said the project would go a long way towards expanding access to health training education and increasing the number of qualified health professionals produced in the region.
According to him, the new facility will help address the challenges of limited intake during admissions, giving more students the opportunity to pursue careers in the health sector.
The project is progressing rapidly, with a number of buildings at various stages of construction.
Missing Dining and Toilet Facilities Raise Concerns
However, the Regional Minister was quick to point out that the project comes without a dining facility and toilet facilities — a development he described as a significant gap that must be addressed before the facility is fully operational.
Speaking to JoyNews during the tour, Mr. Owusu said he had instructed the consultant to write to the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) for onward submission to government for a review of the project's scope.
"We have noticed that the project comes without a dining facility and toilet facilities. I have instructed the consultant to write to the RCC for onward submission to government for a review of that," he said.
The Minister's intervention is expected to ensure that the facility is equipped with all the necessary amenities to make it fit for purpose upon completion.
DCE Expresses Gratitude
The District Chief Executive for the area, Wilfred Zuria, expressed gratitude to the government for the project, noting that it would bring immense benefits to the community and the region as a whole.
He assured that the Assembly would continue to support the project to ensure its timely completion.
What This Means for the Region
The construction of the new health training facility is seen as a major step towards addressing the shortage of health professionals in the Bono East Region and beyond. With limited intake capacity being a major hurdle in health education, the facility is expected to open up more opportunities for students and ultimately improve healthcare delivery across the country.
As construction progresses, residents and stakeholders will be watching closely to see whether the government heeds the Regional Minister's call for a review of the project's scope to include the missing amenities.
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