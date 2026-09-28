Education | Regional

Volta Region National Public Speaking contest advances drug prevention conversation

Source: Florence Ahordagbe  
  28 September 2026 9:33pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Volta Region stage of the National Public Speaking competition has been held at Sogakope Senior High School, bringing together students to engage in thought-provoking discussions on drug abuse, prevention, mental health and national development.

The competition featured a series of contests centred on pressing challenges surrounding substance abuse among young people and possible interventions to address them.

In the first contest, participants discussed “A Drug-Free Generation: Dream or Possibility?” and “Early Intervention: The Missing Link in Drug Prevention.”

The second contest examined “Substance Abuse and School Dropout: Breaking a Cycle Before It Begins” and “Compulsory Drug Education as a National Investment.”

The final contest focused on “Mental Health Neglect is Creating Addiction for Tomorrow’s Addicts” and “Drug Prevention as a National Development Priority.”

At the end of the regional competition, Awudome SHS, Dzodze Penyi SHS and Keta SHTS emerged as the schools that qualified to represent the Volta Region at the next stage of the competition.

The judges commended the students for their impressive presentations, depth of thought and ability to engage critically with complex social issues.

They also praised the organisers for providing a platform that encourages young people to speak confidently and critically about issues affecting their generation.

The event highlighted the importance of equipping students with knowledge and communication skills while creating meaningful conversations around drug prevention and the wellbeing of young people.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group