Volta Region National Public Speaking contest advances drug prevention conversation

The Volta Region stage of the National Public Speaking competition has been held at Sogakope Senior High School, bringing together students to engage in thought-provoking discussions on drug abuse, prevention, mental health and national development.

The competition featured a series of contests centred on pressing challenges surrounding substance abuse among young people and possible interventions to address them.

In the first contest, participants discussed “A Drug-Free Generation: Dream or Possibility?” and “Early Intervention: The Missing Link in Drug Prevention.”

The second contest examined “Substance Abuse and School Dropout: Breaking a Cycle Before It Begins” and “Compulsory Drug Education as a National Investment.”

The final contest focused on “Mental Health Neglect is Creating Addiction for Tomorrow’s Addicts” and “Drug Prevention as a National Development Priority.”

At the end of the regional competition, Awudome SHS, Dzodze Penyi SHS and Keta SHTS emerged as the schools that qualified to represent the Volta Region at the next stage of the competition.

The judges commended the students for their impressive presentations, depth of thought and ability to engage critically with complex social issues.

They also praised the organisers for providing a platform that encourages young people to speak confidently and critically about issues affecting their generation.

The event highlighted the importance of equipping students with knowledge and communication skills while creating meaningful conversations around drug prevention and the wellbeing of young people.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.