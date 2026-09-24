Chinese businesses urged to invest in Volta Region

Mr Wang Jinxiao, Chairman of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana), has urged Chinese businesses operating in Ghana to explore investment opportunities in the Volta Region and turn them into viable projects.

He said the Volta Economic Forum’s focus on moving from opportunity showcasing to investment execution was timely, stressing that Ghana had presented investment opportunities across sectors and regions for many years and the priority now should be turning them into businesses, jobs and sustainable economic development.

Mr Wang, who delivered a goodwill message at the Forum, said the Volta Region possessed significant human, agricultural, industrial, tourism and energy potential, supported by its strategic location, natural resources, coastline and proximity to neighbouring markets.

He encouraged the Chinese business community to consider the region not merely as a place where investment opportunities were presented, but as a destination where businesses could be established, industries developed, jobs created and communities supported.

He said properly executed investments generated benefits beyond individual projects by creating demand for local services, developing skills, supporting local businesses, generating employment and contributing to the wider economy.

Mr Wang said investment should therefore go beyond attracting capital to building local capacity, facilitating technology and knowledge transfer, creating jobs and promoting sustainable development, adding that such an approach was consistent with the broader direction of Ghana-China economic cooperation.

He said China’s expanded zero-tariff treatment for African countries, effective from May 1, 2026, presented an opportunity for Ghana to strengthen productive capacity, add value to its natural resources and develop businesses capable of competing in Chinese and international markets.

Mr Wang called for stronger collaboration among government, the private sector, communities, traditional authorities and development partners, and urged Chinese enterprises to “come and invest, come and build and come and partner” with Ghanaian businesses and communities to create lasting value and contribute to the development of the Volta Region and Ghana.

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