NaCCA denies partnering UCC Confucius Institute to train teachers for Chinese language curriculum

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has denied reports suggesting that it partnered the Confucius Institute at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to train teachers for the implementation of a Chinese Language Curriculum.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, NaCCA said the reports were inaccurate and did not reflect any official action or institutional position of the Council.

NaCCA clarified that it did not organise, commission, sponsor or authorise the programme at the Confucius Institute as an institutional teacher-training initiative.

The Council also said it did not constitute or mandate any delegation to participate in the programme.

According to NaCCA, officers from the Council who attended the programme did so in their individual capacities as participants or resource persons and not as representatives acting under institutional authorisation.

It therefore cautioned against interpreting their participation as evidence of an official NaCCA programme, partnership, endorsement or policy decision.

NaCCA said reports stating that “NaCCA and the Confucius Institute trained teachers” could create a misleading impression of institutional involvement and should consequently be corrected.

The Council further clarified that the programme did not constitute the introduction or rollout of a new national policy on Chinese language instruction in Ghanaian schools.

It explained that national curriculum policy and implementation are carried out through established statutory, policy and stakeholder consultation processes and are formally communicated through the appropriate official channels.

NaCCA urged the media and the public to distinguish between individual professional participation and institutional authorisation, as well as between technical or academic engagement and approved national curriculum policy.

The Council also called on media organisations that had described the programme as an official NaCCA-Confucius Institute teacher-training initiative to correct the institutional attribution and accurately reflect the capacity in which the officers participated.

NaCCA reaffirmed its commitment to providing authoritative information on Ghana’s national curriculum and assessment framework.

“Individual participation does not constitute institutional authorisation, partnership or policy approval,” the Council stressed.

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