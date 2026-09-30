Education | Health | National

Focus on Sickle Cell Foundation seeks to introduce sickle cell education through comics in Ghanaian schools

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  30 September 2026 12:24pm
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The Focus on Sickle Cell Foundation (FoSCel) has formally submitted a set of educational comic strips on Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) to the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) for review and consideration for use in Ghana’s schools.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, September 29, the materials, developed for learners at the Basic School, Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) levels, form part of FoSCel’s proposal to integrate Sickle Cell Disease education into the national curriculum.

The Foundation expressed appreciation to NaCCA for receiving its delegation and considering the proposal, as well as for guiding it to formally submit the educational materials for assessment.

FoSCel said the comic strips had been designed as age-appropriate resources to make Sickle Cell Disease education easier and more engaging for young learners.

The materials use illustrations and relatable stories to explain key aspects of the condition, including its causes, genotype compatibility, preventive measures, misconceptions and stigma, healthy lifestyle practices and the importance of informed decision-making.

According to the Foundation, the approach is intended to simplify what can often be complex medical information and present it in a format that can readily engage learners and encourage classroom discussion.

Before submitting the materials to NaCCA, FoSCel said it conducted a pilot implementation of the comic strips in selected schools in the Effutu Municipality.

The pilot, according to the Foundation, produced encouraging feedback on the effectiveness of the materials in attracting learners’ attention and stimulating discussions in the classroom.

It also indicated improved understanding of Sickle Cell Disease and genotype awareness among participating learners, reinforcing FoSCel’s belief that comic-based learning could be an effective approach to health education in Ghanaian schools.

The Foundation said the experience from the pilot had strengthened its conviction that age-appropriate and engaging educational materials could help equip young people with accurate information about Sickle Cell Disease from an early stage.

A key component of the educational materials is genotype awareness, with FoSCel seeking to help learners understand the importance of genotype compatibility and informed decision-making.

The Foundation said the comic strips were designed not only to provide information about Sickle Cell Disease but also to address misconceptions and stigma surrounding the condition.

It believes that improving knowledge among young people could contribute to more informed attitudes towards people living with Sickle Cell Disease while encouraging healthier lifestyle practices.

FoSCel is now awaiting the outcome of NaCCA’s professional assessment of the materials.

The Foundation acknowledged that educational and curriculum materials must comply with established national standards and said it was open to making any changes required by the Council.

“FoSCel is fully prepared to make all required” revisions, the Foundation stated, indicating its willingness to work with NaCCA to ensure the materials meet the necessary educational standards.

The submission represents the latest step in the Foundation’s efforts to promote greater awareness and understanding of Sickle Cell Disease among young people through formal education.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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