FoSCel urges Ghanaians to know their genotype

Founder of the Focus on Sickle-Cell Foundation (FoSCel), Amos Andoh,

The Focus on Sickle Cell Foundation (FoSCel) has called for increased public education, genotype awareness and greater support for people living with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) as Ghana joins the global community to mark Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September.

The Foundation said although SCD affects individuals and families in several ways, misconceptions and stigma surrounding the condition continue to create additional challenges for those living with it.

FoSCel noted that sickle cell warriors often endure recurrent pain, frequent hospital visits, financial difficulties and discrimination, while also facing a lack of understanding in schools, workplaces and communities.

As part of its awareness campaign, the Foundation is particularly encouraging young Ghanaians to know their genotype and develop a better understanding of Sickle Cell Disease.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Spetember 1, the Foundation stressed that genotype awareness should not be treated only as a consideration when people are preparing for marriage, but should instead form part of broader health education and informed decision-making.

“Genotype awareness should not only become a consideration when people are preparing for marriage, but an important part of health education and informed decision-making,” FoSCel said.

The Foundation is also urging society to pay greater attention to the voices and lived experiences of people with SCD, emphasising that behind the statistics are individuals with aspirations, responsibilities and dreams who deserve dignity, inclusion and support.

“Behind every statistic is a human being with dreams, responsibilities and aspirations who deserves dignity, inclusion and support,” it said.

Throughout September, FoSCel will undertake media discussions, educational activities and advocacy engagements to promote accurate information about SCD, tackle misconceptions and highlight the realities of living with the condition.

The Foundation has commended media houses that have opened their platforms to support public education and urged other media organisations, institutions, corporate bodies, schools, religious organisations and community leaders to join the campaign.

FoSCel said the observance should be an opportunity for Ghanaians to move beyond simply creating awareness towards developing greater understanding and taking practical action to support those affected by SCD.

The Foundation's message for the month is: “Know Your Genotype. Understand Sickle Cell Disease. Support Warriors.”

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