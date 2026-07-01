FoSCel raises alarm over surge in sickle cell crises during rainy season

Founder of the Focus on Sickle-Cell Foundation (FoSCel), Amos Andoh

The Focus on Sickle Cell Foundation (FoSCel) has expressed concern over a surge in health complications among people living with sickle cell disease, attributing the increase to the onset of the rainy season and the accompanying cold weather.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, the Foundation said it has recorded a sharp rise in distress calls and requests for assistance from sickle cell patients and their caregivers across the country.

According to FoSCel, the seasonal weather changes have triggered an increase in painful sickle cell crises, infections and other potentially life-threatening complications, leading to more hospital admissions and placing significant emotional and financial strain on affected families.

The Foundation said many patients requiring urgent medical attention continue to face challenges in accessing timely healthcare and essential treatment, leaving them vulnerable to severe complications.

It therefore called on the Government, the Ministry of Health, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), healthcare providers, development partners, corporate organisations and the general public to strengthen support for people living with sickle cell disease during the rainy season.

FoSCel stressed that improved access to quality healthcare, essential medicines, emergency support and sustained public education could significantly reduce preventable complications and save lives.

"The cold weather and seasonal changes have contributed to a rise in painful sickle cell crises, infections and other serious complications," the Foundation said, adding that the increasing number of hospital admissions underscores the vulnerability of many patients during the rainy season.

The Foundation also issued practical health advice to people living with sickle cell disease and their caregivers, urging them to take proactive measures to reduce the risk of health crises.

It advised patients to:

Keep warm at all times.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Take prescribed medications consistently.

Avoid prolonged exposure to cold weather.

Seek immediate medical attention at the earliest signs of a sickle cell crisis.

FoSCel described sickle cell disease as a major public health challenge in Ghana, noting that seasonal weather changes continue to expose thousands of patients to avoidable health risks.

The Foundation stressed that no person living with sickle cell disease should suffer or lose their life because they are unable to access prompt medical care, essential medicines or emergency support.

It reaffirmed its commitment to working with government agencies, healthcare institutions, civil society organisations, development partners and the media to strengthen public awareness, improve patient support systems and advocate policies that protect the health, rights and dignity of people living with sickle cell disease.

FoSCel further appealed to all stakeholders to treat the situation with urgency, emphasising that a coordinated national response is essential to ensure vulnerable patients receive the care and support they need throughout the rainy season and beyond.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.