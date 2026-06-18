Safety tips: How to prevent electrical fires during rainy season

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is urging households and businesses to strictly observe electrical safety measures as the rainy season intensifies, warning that rain-related electrical faults remain a leading cause of preventable fire outbreaks.
The Service says that although many electrical fires are avoidable, negligence, poor maintenance, and unsafe wiring practices continue to put lives and property at risk during periods of heavy rainfall and unstable power supply.
Fire statistics from the GNFS indicate that electrical faults consistently account for a significant proportion of fire outbreaks nationwide during the rainy season.
The Service is therefore advising the public to adopt the following safety measures:
- Have all electrical installations and appliances inspected regularly by a qualified electrician
- Repair leaking roofs immediately to prevent water from reaching wiring, sockets, and switches
- Replace frayed, exposed, or damaged electrical cables without delay
- Repair loose connections, faulty sockets, switches, and circuit breakers promptly
- Avoid overloading sockets and extension boards with multiple high-power appliances
- Do not run electrical wires under carpets, rugs, or furniture
- Unplug electrical appliances when not in use and during thunderstorms
- Keep electrical appliances and sockets away from wet areas and standing water
- Ensure proper installation of earth wires and lightning arresters in buildings
- Install circuit breakers and Residual Current Devices (RCDs) for automatic fault protection
- Report fallen power lines, sparking installations, and damaged poles to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) immediately
- Avoid handling electrical switches or appliances with wet hands
- Prevent trees and vegetation from touching overhead electrical cables during storms
The GNFS stresses that adherence to these safety precautions can significantly reduce electrical fire incidents and help protect lives, homes, and businesses throughout the rainy season.
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