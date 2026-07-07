Political, traditional interference fueling Illegal developments – Physical Planners Association President

The President of the Local Government Service Association of Physical Planners, Gifty Nyarko, has blamed the rise in unauthorised developments across the country on political interference, traditional influence and disregard for planning regulations.

According to her, these factors continue to weaken the ability of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enforce development controls, resulting in buildings being constructed in unauthorised areas, including flood-prone zones.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday, July 7, during a discussion on flooding and urban planning, Ms Nyarko said interference from influential individuals and institutions has contributed significantly to the problem.

"It is the assemblies that are supposed to make sure that all those structures are not there, but because of some factors like political interference, traditional interference and many more, indiscipline among professionals and citizens, most people put up these structures," she said.

Her comments come amid renewed concerns over flooding in parts of the country and growing questions about the enforcement of planning laws, particularly in areas where developments have taken place on waterways, wetlands and other environmentally sensitive lands.

Ms Nyarko said while several factors contribute to illegal developments, assemblies must ultimately take responsibility because they have the legal mandate to regulate physical development within their jurisdictions.

"For an assembly, we take the blame because the Act says that before a person can carry out physical development on the land, the person must have written permission. So if Kwadwo does not have a written permit, why is it that the structure is not demolished?" she questioned.

She stressed that allowing unauthorised structures to remain after they have been identified undermines the purpose of planning regulations and exposes communities to avoidable risks.

READ ALSO: MMDAs prioritising permit fees over proper planning enforcement – Physical Planners Association President

The Physical Planners Association President called for stronger enforcement, institutional accountability and a renewed commitment to proper planning to address illegal developments and reduce the impact of flooding.

She maintained that sustainable urban development can only be achieved when planning decisions are protected from interference and existing laws are applied without compromise.

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