MMDAs prioritising permit fees over proper planning enforcement – Physical Planners Association President

Audio By Carbonatix
The National President of the Local Government Service Association of Physical Planners, Gifty Nyarko, has accused some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) of prioritising revenue from building permits over effective planning and development control.
According to her, the situation has weakened enforcement of building regulations and contributed to uncontrolled development in many urban areas.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday, July 7, Ms Nyarko said some assemblies appear more interested in the money generated from issuing permits than ensuring that buildings meet approved planning standards.
"It will even surprise you that at our last meeting, which was two days ago, it was disclosed that when it comes to Accra and many of our cities, most of their assemblies' interest is more on the permit money. The money we are generating is more about ensuring sustainable development," she said.
Her comments come amid renewed concerns over flooding, encroachment on waterways and unauthorised developments, particularly in environmentally sensitive areas such as Ramsar sites.
Ms Nyarko acknowledged that assemblies must accept responsibility for weak enforcement, noting that existing laws require developers to obtain approval before undertaking any physical development.
"For an assembly, we take the blame because the Act says that before a person can carry out physical development on the land, the person must have written permission. So if Kwadwo does not have a written permit, why is it that the structure is not demolished?" she questioned.
She explained that the authority to approve physical development rests solely with the assemblies, stressing that no individual department has the mandate to independently issue building permits.
"When it comes to the issuance of the permit, it is the District Assemblies; no department issues permits," she stated.
Ms Nyarko called for a change in approach, urging local authorities to prioritise proper planning, strict enforcement of development regulations and public safety over revenue mobilisation.
She maintained that sustainable urban development can only be achieved if assemblies fully enforce planning laws and prevent illegal developments before they create environmental and safety challenges.
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