62 Ghanaians killed, 15 missing in Russia-Ukraine war – Ablakwa

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says 62 Ghanaians have been killed and 15 others remain missing in connection with the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said the government is intensifying diplomatic efforts to stop the illegal recruitment of Ghanaian youth into the conflict and protect them from recruitment networks operating in Russia.

Mr Ablakwa disclosed the figures during his ongoing official visit to Russia, where he held bilateral talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, the Minister said Ghana was particularly concerned about the recruitment of young Ghanaians who are reportedly lured to Russia under various circumstances before being enlisted to fight in the war.

He said the issue featured prominently in his discussions with the Russian authorities, who had committed to working with Ghana to prevent the illegal enlistment of Ghanaian nationals into the conflict.

Mr Ablakwa said the Ghanaian government would continue to pursue diplomatic and advocacy efforts to disrupt recruitment networks and protect Ghanaian youth from being drawn into the war.

“This is not our war, and it should not be claiming Ghanaian lives,” he said.

He stressed that the government remains committed to protecting Ghanaian nationals from recruitment schemes that could expose them to the dangers of the conflict.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.