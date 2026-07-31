Football | Other Sports

Alsale Services Limited confirms participation in 2026 JoySports Invitational Tournament

Source: JoySports  
  31 July 2026 1:25pm
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Alsale Services Limited has officially confirmed its participation in the highly anticipated 2026 edition of the JoySports Invitational Tournament.

Established in June 2003, Alsale Services Limited is a proudly Ghanaian-owned enterprise specializing in office automation equipment.

The company owns the Alcount brand for money processing solutions and serves as the sole agent for Starmax computers and accessories in both Ghana and Togo.

Making its debut in Ghana’s biggest corporate sporting event, Alsale Services Limited is expected to bring enthusiasm, teamwork, and a competitive spirit as it joins dozens of leading corporate organisations for this year’s tournament.

Companies interested in participating can secure their slots by contacting Sleven on 0242376445 via WhatsApp or direct phone call. Registration forms are also available at the front desk of Joy FM.

The tournament, which stands as Ghana’s largest corporate sporting event, is designed to promote team building, networking, and healthy lifestyles among working professionals.

This year’s competition is scheduled for Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, where corporate rivals will compete in football, athletics, and the fan-favourite CEOs’ penalty shootout.

As first-time participants, Alsale Services Limited will be looking to make a memorable impression while embracing the tournament’s core values of collaboration, wellness, and corporate engagement.

Their debut adds another exciting chapter to an event that continues to unite Ghana’s corporate community through sport.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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