Mohammed Fuseini in talks over Troyes move from Union SG

Audio By Carbonatix
French Ligue 1 newcomers Troyes have emerged as the most concrete option for Ghanaian striker Mohammed Fuseini, with talks underway over a possible move from Union Saint-Gilloise.
According to Belgian outlet Voetbalnieuws.be, Troyes are pushing for a loan deal with an option to buy for the 24-year-old forward, although Union SG would prefer to sanction a permanent transfer.
Fuseini's potential departure comes as the transfer window approaches its final stages, despite the Ghanaian initially being expected to play a more prominent role for the Belgian champions this season.
Union SG signed Fuseini from Danish side Randers FC in 2024 for a reported €2 million, and his current contract with the club runs until 2028.
The striker has since featured regularly for Union and has attracted interest with his pace, movement and ability to operate across the frontline.
Troyes, who have returned to Ligue 1, are now looking to add Fuseini to their attacking options as they prepare for life back in France's top flight.
A loan agreement with an option to buy would allow Troyes to assess the Ghanaian before committing to a permanent transfer, while Union's preference for an outright sale could still influence the final structure of the deal.
Fuseini is valued at around €2.5 million by Transfermarkt and remains under contract with Union until 2028.
At international level, the forward has earned two caps for Ghana and scored once for the Black Stars.
With the transfer window nearing its close, negotiations between the two clubs are expected to determine whether Fuseini will remain in Belgium or begin a new chapter in France.
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