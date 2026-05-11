Mohammed Fuseini scores second goal of season as USG beat Mechelen

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  11 May 2026 11:33am
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Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini scored his second goal of the season for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their heavy win over KV Mechelen.

The forward came off the bench to score the final goal in a 3-0 win at home as his side bounced back to winning ways.

Fuseini missed the first half of the season due to an injury and only returned to competitive football in January.

He scored his first goal of the 2025/26 campaign against Sporting Charleroi back in February, but Fuseini has had to wait for May to add to his tally.

While the goal against Mechelen was second this campaign, it was the Ghanaian's first in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, having scored nine times in the top flight last season.

Fuseini will be hoping he can add to his league tally in the next three games before the cup final against Anderlecht later in the month.

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