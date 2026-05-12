Okaikwei North Assembly deploys 24-Hour taskforce to sustain Lapaz decongestion

The Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly has announced the deployment of a round-the-clock task force to maintain order at Lapaz following a recent decongestion exercise targeting roadside trading activities.

Municipal Chief Executive Christian Tetteh Badger said the initiative is intended to stop traders from returning to pavements and road shoulders after the assembly’s enforcement operation.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the area on Monday, May 11, Mr Badger noted that the majority of traders had complied with the assembly’s seven-day directive to move their wares away from the roadside to improve pedestrian movement and reduce traffic congestion.

He admitted that a small number of traders were yet to fully comply but described the overall response as encouraging and a sign that the exercise was achieving its intended purpose.

According to the MCE, the newly deployed task force will operate continuously within the area to prevent any reoccupation of the streets and ensure that the gains made through the decongestion exercise are sustained.

“I can say confidently that at Lapaz, pedestrians are moving freely. Cars are also moving freely. Also, we will place our task force on 24-hour surveillance of the main median so that anyone who returns is cleared by the task force. We are going to make sure that the place is free,” he stated.

The decongestion exercise forms part of broader measures being undertaken by the assembly to improve traffic flow, restore public access to walkways and maintain order within the busy commercial enclave.

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