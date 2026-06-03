Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene welcomes baby boy

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has announced the joyful arrival of a baby boy, expressing gratitude to God for what he described as a “precious gift” to his family.

In a heartfelt message shared on Facebook, Dr Amoakohene congratulated his wife for what he described as blessing their family with a “bouncing baby boy”, adding that the family is deeply grateful for the new addition.

“Meanwhile, congratulations to my lovely wife for blessing our family with a bouncing baby boy. We are deeply grateful to God for this precious gift and the joy he has brought into our lives,” the post read.

Dr Amoakohene, who serves as the Ashanti Regional Minister, has been actively involved in regional governance and public service matters.

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