GenCED condemns Ashanti Regional Minister over sexualised remarks against NPP’s Akosua Manu

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister

The Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCED) has strongly condemned what it describes as sexually suggestive, misogynistic and degrading remarks allegedly directed at New Patriotic Party (NPP) politician Akosua Asaa Manu during a recent social media exchange involving the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the gender advocacy organisation expressed deep concern over comments circulating on social media and other media platforms, which it said contained explicit sexual connotations and language intended to demean and humiliate a female political figure.

According to GenCED, while political disagreements and public debate are legitimate features of democracy, sexual harassment, misogyny and gender-based humiliation have no place in Ghana's political discourse.

“The reported comments, including references carrying explicit sexual connotations and derogatory language aimed at reducing a woman's identity, dignity and political standing to sexual objects or body parts, are offensive, unacceptable and wholly inconsistent with the standards expected in a democratic society,” the statement said.

GenCED warned that such conduct reinforces the hostile environment many women already face in politics, including discrimination, intimidation, online abuse, sexist stereotypes, character assassination and threats to their personal safety.

The organisation noted that when public officials or political actors resort to sexualised language against women, it discourages women and young girls from aspiring to leadership positions and participating fully in democratic governance.

“The normalisation of such conduct sends a dangerous message that women who enter politics must endure humiliation, sexual objectification and abuse rather than engage in robust debates about policies, governance and national development,” the statement added.

Akosua Manu, popularly known as “Kozie”, is a communications professional and politician with the NPP. She previously served as Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the First Lady and later as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority. She was also the NPP parliamentary candidate for Adentan in the 2024 general election and currently serves as a spokesperson for the party’s Gender and Social Protection Committee.

GenCED said it was particularly disturbed that the remarks reported in the public domain appeared intended to ridicule and sexually humiliate a female political actor, arguing that such conduct undermines not only the dignity of the individual concerned but also Ghana's broader efforts to promote women's leadership and gender equality.

Questions Over Ethical Conduct

The organisation further pointed to provisions in the government's Code of Conduct and Ethics for Ministers and Political Appointees, specifically Section 1.3 on Civility, Courtesy and Restraint.

According to GenCED, the code requires ministers and political appointees to use decorous language even in the face of provocation, avoid offensive or provocative conduct, maintain the integrity of public office, conduct themselves with dignity and demonstrate courtesy and respect in public engagements.

“The reported remarks appear inconsistent with these ethical obligations and raise legitimate concerns about adherence to the standards expected of holders of high public office,” the statement noted.

Threat to Women's Political Participation

GenCED stressed that the incident should be viewed within the broader context of violence against women in politics, where female politicians and public figures continue to face gender-based harassment, online abuse, sexualised attacks and intimidation.

The organisation argued that such behaviour poses a direct threat to efforts aimed at increasing women's participation in governance, particularly following the passage of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Act, 2024.

“At a time when Ghana has taken significant steps towards advancing women's political participation, it is imperative that all stakeholders actively reject language and behaviour that undermine these gains,” GenCED stated.

Calls for Apology and Accountability

GenCED called for an immediate end to sexist, misogynistic and sexually offensive rhetoric in political discourse and urged a public apology and retraction of remarks that demean and sexualise women in politics.

The organisation also called on political parties to enforce standards of respectful conduct among their members and urged the Office of the President and relevant state institutions to uphold ethical standards for public officials.

In addition, it appealed to media organisations and social media platforms to challenge content that promotes misogyny, sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

Solidarity With Women in Public Life

Reaffirming its position, GenCED said democracy is strengthened when political actors focus on ideas, policies and national development rather than personal attacks rooted in gender.

“Women should be evaluated on their competence, leadership, ideas and public service, not subjected to degrading comments that seek to silence, intimidate or diminish them,” the statement said.

The organisation expressed solidarity with Akosua Manu and other women who experience harassment and discrimination in public life, pledging its continued commitment to promoting safe, inclusive and respectful democratic spaces.

“There can be no inclusive democracy where women are silenced through misogyny, sexual harassment and gender-based abuse,” the statement concluded.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.