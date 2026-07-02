Akosua Manu says government’s first duty is to protect lives amid flood disaster, not ‘settings’

Akosua Manu, Advisor on Gender and Social Protection to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2028 Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Akosua Manu, Advisor on Gender and Social Protection to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has criticised government's handling of the recent floods.

She insisted that protecting citizens' lives should be the foremost responsibility of every administration.

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sɛn show on Thursday, July 2, Ms Manu said governments must prioritise practical measures to safeguard lives rather than focusing on public perception.

"The first job of a government is to protect the lives of its citizens," she stated, adding that leadership should be judged by its response to emergencies rather than appearances.

She further argued that without a clear strategy for addressing disasters, government efforts would ultimately be exposed by events on the ground.

"If you do not have a plan beyond settings, your own optics will expose you," she said, suggesting that public relations alone cannot substitute for effective governance and emergency preparedness.

Her comments follow the devastating floods that struck several parts of the country after hours of torrential rainfall from Sunday through to Monday.

The flooding caused widespread destruction, particularly in Accra, where homes, businesses, roads and public infrastructure were submerged.

The disaster disrupted transport services, stranded hundreds of commuters, damaged properties worth millions of cedis, claimed dozens of lives and forced many families to seek temporary shelter, while major roads, markets and commercial centres were left inundated after drains overflowed.

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