Ashanti Regional Minister halts illegal land clearing around Lake Bosomtwe 

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister, has ordered the immediate cessation of all unauthorised land clearing activities around Lake Bosomtwe.
He has also tasked with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to conduct full-scale investigations into illegal activities and take urgent steps to restore affected areas.
The directive follows reports of destruction of vegetation around the lake by private developers and encroachers, posing a growing environmental threat to West Africa’s only natural lake.
Lake Bosomtwe, located in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, is facing increasing ecological pressure as encroachers reportedly clear vegetation along its fragile shoreline.
The development has raised concerns among authorities, traditional leaders, and residents over the lake’s ecological sustainability.
Large sections of protective vegetation along the lake’s banks have been cleared, exposing the area to erosion, habitat loss, and long-term environmental degradation.
Eyewitnesses report ongoing excavation activities, with heavy machinery allegedly used to clear land for undisclosed purposes.
The EPA, acting on the Minister’s directive, has launched a probe into the destruction of what it described as a critical bio-conservation zone.
Traditional leaders have also moved to curb the activities. Nana Kwaku Bio, Dikro of Abaase, pledged to enforce EPA directives and stop further use of excavators along the lake’s banks.
Residents have expressed concern over the destruction, warning that continued degradation could affect fishing, tourism, and the wider environmental balance of the area.
Lake Bosomtwe, formed by a meteorite impact and globally recognised for its ecological and cultural significance, remains a key national heritage site.
Environmental advocates are calling for stronger enforcement, public awareness, and coordinated action to protect the lake from further encroachment.
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