Porn site ID verification will not fly in Parliament – Matthew Nyindam

Ranking Member on Parliament's Information and Communications Committee, Matthew Nyindam, has dismissed suggestions that Parliament would approve a proposal requiring individuals to verify their identity before accessing pornographic websites.

He argued that such a measure lacks public benefit and is unlikely to gain support from lawmakers.

Speaking on Joy FM's Top Story on Thursday, June 4, Mr. Nyindam said the proposal, announced by the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, would struggle to pass parliamentary scrutiny.

"Such a bill will not come to Parliament. It will not even come to Parliament because if it comes to Parliament, it may not even fly," he said.

Pressed on why he believed the proposal would fail despite the government's majority in Parliament, the Kpandai MP said:

"It won't fly because it doesn't make sense to anybody at all, even those in the Majority. The fact that they have the majority doesn't mean they are going to use their majority to do anything just like that," he stated.

The comments follow remarks by Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George at the 4th African Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family, Sovereignty and Values, where he disclosed that government was preparing a policy proposal that would require age and identity verification before users could access pornographic websites.

According to the minister, the proposal is aimed at shielding children from exposure to explicit online content and mirrors measures being implemented in other jurisdictions.

However, Mr. Nyindam questioned the necessity of introducing legislation to regulate the viewing habits of consenting adults.

He further challenged proponents of the proposal to demonstrate its benefits to ordinary citizens.

"If some adults decide that they want to watch a pornographic show, must it be a headache for Parliament to pass a law that says you must identify yourself with your ID card?" he asked.

While stressing that he supports efforts to protect children from harmful online content, Mr. Nyindam maintained that government's focus should be directed toward more pressing national concerns.

The lawmaker urged the Communications Ministry to concentrate on reducing data costs, improving digital access, and delivering on key technology and innovation promises made to Ghanaians.

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