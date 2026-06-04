Regional

UW Minister, UCF recommit to June 4 Ideals at commemoration

Source: Rafiq Salam  
  4 June 2026 5:43pm
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Upper West Regional Minister Charles Lwanga Puozuing has called on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to remain faithful to the principles of probity, accountability, transparency, and social justice that inspired the June 4th revolution.

Reading a speech on behalf of the minister, Political Coordinator Mwinibahaara Thomas said June 4th remains a day not just of remembrance but of reflection on the ideals that demanded accountability and responsible leadership in public life.

He noted that the revolution, led by former President Jerry John Rawlings, was a firm statement against corruption, abuse of power, and the neglect of ordinary Ghanaians.

“The NDC was born out of the ideals and experiences of June 4th and 31st December,” the minister's message stated. “As a social democratic party, we remain committed to reducing inequality, expanding opportunities, and ensuring that the benefits of national development are shared by all Ghanaians.”

Mr. Puozuing urged party members to strengthen internal democracy, promote transparency, and invest in the next generation of leaders who understand both the history of the party and the challenges of the future.

Also addressing the gathering, Regional Treasurer of the Upper West Branch of the United Cadres Front (UCF), James Jedu, who spoke on behalf of UCF Chairman Mark Nagumo, stressed that the survival of the revolution now depends on the grassroots.

Mr. Jedu said the progress brought to the region under the current government must not be forgotten and called on cadres to remain united and active in defending the legacy of June 4th.

He added that the UCF will continue to welcome all persons willing to stand for the cause.

The commemoration brought together party executives, cadres, and supporters to honour the memory of the late President Rawlings and all those who contributed to the revolutionary struggle.

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