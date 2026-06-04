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Driver, mate killed in fuel tanker explosion at Adubinsu, Ashanti region

Source: Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe  
  4 June 2026 6:58pm
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A driver and his mate have died in a fuel tanker explosion at Adubinsu in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, June 4, 2026.

The tanker was reportedly travelling from Edwenase towards Adubinsu when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to suspected brake failure.

The tanker is reported to have somersaulted before exploding, sparking a fire that destroyed six container shops and a nearby house.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service were deployed to the scene to bring the situation under control. 

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