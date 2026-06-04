Audio By Carbonatix
A driver and his mate have died in a fuel tanker explosion at Adubinsu in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, June 4, 2026.
The tanker was reportedly travelling from Edwenase towards Adubinsu when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle due to suspected brake failure.
The tanker is reported to have somersaulted before exploding, sparking a fire that destroyed six container shops and a nearby house.
Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service were deployed to the scene to bring the situation under control.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
80 arrested as police seize narcotics, ammunition and casino machines in Upper East operation
6 minutes
-
Porn site ID verification will not fly in Parliament – Matthew Nyindam
34 minutes
-
Liverpool appoint Iraola as head coach
41 minutes
-
Focus on data prices, not porn ID policy – Nyindam tells Sam George
42 minutes
-
Driver, mate killed in fuel tanker explosion at Adubinsu, Ashanti region
49 minutes
-
Driver, mate killed in fuel tanker explosion at Adubinso
1 hour
-
Habib Iddrisu launches agricultural transformation in Tolon with new mechanisation centre
2 hours
-
Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: Sam George shoots down Bagbin’s request for reconsideration
2 hours
-
Circle traders count heavy losses as floodwaters ravage shops at Tiptoe Lane
2 hours
-
UW Minister, UCF recommit to June 4 Ideals at commemoration
2 hours
-
Abigail Cudjoe named overall Best Graduating Student at the 2026 CITG Graduation
2 hours
-
Police foil planned robbery attack, recover weapons linked to notorious armed syndicate
2 hours
-
4 fruits that can help reduce breast cancer risk, says an Oncologist
2 hours
-
Digital colonisation: ‘Stealing of African data must stop’ – Sam George warns tech companies
2 hours
-
Accra floods: Years of hard work swept away as Florist loses everything
2 hours