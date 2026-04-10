Fuel tanker accident at Breku Forest spills thousands of litres of diesel

A fuel tanker accident around the Breku Forest along the Kumasi–Accra highway has resulted in the spillage of thousands of litres of diesel, raising safety concerns but stopping short of a major disaster due to a swift emergency response.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the incident occurred on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, at about 9:12 a.m, near the Pra River, when a DAF XF tanker transporting 45,000 litres of diesel suffered damage to its bulk.

The impact caused a breach in the tanker’s structure, leading to the loss of “approximately 11,000 litres” of fuel onto the surrounding area.

The accident took place along a critical stretch of the Kumasi–Accra highway, a major transport corridor, heightening the potential risk to motorists and nearby communities.

Despite the significant fuel spillage, the human toll was limited. Two individuals sustained minor injuries and were subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed that no fatalities were recorded.

Firefighters from the GNFS responded promptly to the scene, led by AStnO Owusu-Ansah.

Given the highly flammable nature of diesel, emergency crews moved quickly to prevent ignition. The response team cooled the tanker using water and foam, while the spilt fuel was “blanketed to prevent ignition,” effectively reducing the risk of a fire outbreak.

Their intervention proved decisive in containing the situation. Officials reported that approximately 34,000 litres of fuel were successfully salvaged from the damaged tanker.

The accident briefly disrupted movement along the highway, but coordinated efforts by emergency responders and supporting agencies ensured that the damaged tanker was safely removed.

Authorities noted that these joint efforts helped to restore the “free flow of traffic” within a reasonable time, preventing prolonged congestion on the busy route.

The cause of the accident remains unclear and is currently under investigation.

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