Over 600 young women embrace agriculture through HAPPY Programme in Savelugu

More than 600 young women from communities across the Savelugu Municipality gathered at the Diari School Park on June 6, 2026, for a pre-season durbar under the Harnessing Agricultural Productivity and Prosperity for Youth (HAPPY) Programme, signalling a growing interest among women in commercial agriculture and agribusiness.

The event, organised by Newage Agric Solutions Ltd., forms part of efforts to prepare participants for the 2026 soybean and rice production season.

The HAPPY Programme, a four-year partnership between the Mastercard Foundation and Agri-Impact Limited, is being implemented by an eight-member consortium, including Newage Agric Solutions Ltd., to create employment opportunities for young people, particularly women, in the rice, soybean, tomato and poultry value chains.

Addressing the gathering, the Diare Lana, Naa Abukari, encouraged the young women to take advantage of opportunities within the agricultural sector and position themselves as drivers of economic transformation in their communities.

The Municipal Director of Agriculture for Savelugu, Mr Baba Musah, also underscored the critical role of women in achieving food security and sustainable agricultural growth, urging participants to adopt modern farming practices and utilise extension services available under the programme.

Participants received training and guidance on production planning, input access, farm management and agronomic best practices. Extension officers and technical experts also engaged them on strategies to improve productivity and manage farming risks.

Several attendees described the initiative as an important platform that is helping to remove barriers that have historically limited women's participation in commercial agriculture.

The General Manager of Newage Agric Solutions Ltd., Mr Martin Tettey Nartey, said the turnout reflected a growing determination among young women to view agriculture not only as a source of livelihood but as a viable business venture.

“The overwhelming turnout of over 600 young women is evidence of a growing appetite among women to embrace agriculture not only as a livelihood but as a business capable of generating wealth and creating employment,” he said.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that the programme will contribute to increased productivity, economic empowerment and long-term transformation within farming communities across the Northern Region.

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