Fuel tanker overturns near Anyinam railway station, driver injured

A fuel tanker carrying 45,000 litres of petrol overturned near the Anyinam Railway Station in the Eastern Region in the early hours of Sunday, May 24, sparking emergency operations by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and other state agencies.

The accident occurred around 2:35 a.m. when the tanker, with registration number BF-9373-03, reportedly veered off the road and landed in a muddy ditch while travelling from Tema to Burkina Faso.

Firefighters from the Anyinam Fire Station arrived at the scene minutes after receiving a call and began operations to prevent a possible fire outbreak. Emergency responders assessed the area for fuel leakage and fire risk while carrying out cooling operations on the tanker to prevent ignition.

The driver sustained minor injuries in the accident, according to officials at the scene.

Rescue and monitoring operations continued for three days under the supervision of the District Fire Commander, DOI Michael George Korda, as authorities worked to safely remove the tanker from the ditch.

Officials say part of the tanker was damaged, with losses estimated at about GH¢70,000. However, fuel worth approximately GH¢400,000 was salvaged during the operation.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Road Safety Authority also joined the operation and assisted with traffic control and investigations.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

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