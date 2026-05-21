GNFS intensifies fire safety campaign in Ashanti Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service personnel in the Ashanti Region have intensified public fire safety education across selected communities and markets in the Afigya Kwabre North District and the Kumasi metropolis as part of ongoing efforts to reduce fire incidents and strengthen emergency preparedness.
The exercise formed part of a wider district clean-up initiative held on Tuesday, May 19, during which the Boamang District Fire Command collaborated with the District Chief Executive and management of the Afigya Kwabre North District Assembly.
The team visited Penteng, Pampatia, and Patasi, engaging residents on fire safety practices and emergency response procedures.
According to the Service, “The fire safety team used the opportunity to educate residents on emergency reporting, the functions of the Fire Service, and general fire prevention measures.”
In a separate operation, personnel from the KNUST Fire Station conducted a fire safety education campaign at the Anloga Market, where traders, food vendors, and market leaders were sensitised on safe LPG handling, proper electrical usage, and good housekeeping practices.
Officers at the market also cautioned against common fire hazards in trading environments, including illegal electrical connections, unattended cooking, and blocked escape routes.
They further reminded traders that “Traders were reminded to use emergency numbers 192, 112, and the Ashanti Regional emergency line during fire outbreaks.”
The dual sensitisation exercises form part of sustained regional efforts to deepen public awareness and reduce the incidence of fire outbreaks across the Ashanti Region.
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