Works on Sataso bridge resume in Mampong

Work has resumed on the Sataso Bridge in the Mampong Constituency after a change in contractor and renewed government intervention aimed at accelerating infrastructure delivery in the Ashanti Region.

In a Facebook post, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, announced that Nathawo Constructions has been engaged to take over the project following challenges with the previous contractor.

According to him, a diversion has also been created to ensure smooth vehicular movement and to ease transportation difficulties for commuters and residents while construction continues.

He expressed appreciation to the Minister for Roads and Highways for what he described as swift intervention and sustained support towards improving road infrastructure across the region.

The Regional Minister further referenced similar interventions last year, noting that critical bridges such as the Kotokuom Bridge and Jacobu Bridge were completed promptly under the same collaborative efforts.

He expressed confidence that, with continued commitment, the Sataso Bridge project will also be completed successfully for the benefit of communities within the constituency.

Mr Amoakohene reaffirmed the government’s broader commitment to strengthening infrastructure and ensuring safer, more reliable movement across communities in the region.

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