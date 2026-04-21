National Security operatives allegedly assault retired police officer in Ashanti region

Audio By Carbonatix
A retired police officer in the Ashanti Region has allegedly been assaulted by National Security operatives in a disturbing incident captured on video, sparking widespread public outrage over abuse of power.
A retired Chief Inspector of the Ghana Police Service, Seibu Sidi, says he is traumatised and nursing injuries after what he describes as a brutal assault by some National Security operatives at his residence in Trede in the Ashanti Region.
The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the retired officer being pinned to the ground and flogged by about four men dressed in military camouflage. The operatives are also seen hurling insults at him while bystanders plead unsuccessfully for them to stop.
According to Mr Sidi, the operatives arrived at his home in a white pickup vehicle while he was away and began dismantling his mini sawmill machine, which serves as his primary source of livelihood after his voluntary retirement from the Police Service.
He further alleged that his 13-year-old daughter, who attempted to record the incident, was assaulted and had her mobile phone damaged by the operatives.
Mr Sidi has since displayed visible wounds he claims were inflicted during the encounter.
The incident has triggered public condemnation, with many calling for investigations into the conduct of the operatives and accountability for what is being described as a clear case of excessive use of force.
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