Gov’t intensifies power sector upgrades to strengthen electricity supply in Ashanti Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, says government is intensifying efforts to strengthen Ghana’s electricity infrastructure, with a focus on improving reliability and expanding supply across the Ashanti Region and the wider middle belt.
He made this known in a Facebook post on Saturday, May 9, following a tour of key energy installations in Kumasi.
During the visit, the Minister inspected ongoing transmission and distribution upgrade projects being executed by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).
He also assessed transformer replacement and upgrade works at the Anwomaso and Kumasi substations, which are expected to significantly boost bulk power delivery and enhance stability in electricity supply to surrounding communities.
Dr Jinapor explained that the interventions form part of the government’s broader energy modernisation agenda aimed at building a more resilient and efficient power system.
He noted that the upgrades are critical to addressing growing demand and ensuring that industrial and domestic users experience improved service delivery across the region.
He further disclosed that the government is working to increase generation capacity in the middle belt by about 1,000 MW through a mix of ongoing and planned projects, including the AKSA Power Plant (350 MW), CENIT (110 MW), AMERI Power Plant (250 MW), and the ARVENSIS Energy Project (380 MW).
According to him, these investments are central to creating a future-ready electricity network capable of supporting Ghana’s economic transformation.
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