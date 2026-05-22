Government announces support package for South Africa evacuees

Government has announced a support package for 300 nationals being evacuated from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks targeting foreign migrants.

The assistance package includes financial support, transportation to destinations within Ghana, reintegration allowances, psychological counselling and access to employment and business opportunities.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced the measures ahead of the arrival of the first group of evacuees in Accra on Thursday.

“Each of the evacuees will receive a welcome home financial package, transportation assistance to their various destinations across Ghana, reintegration allowance, free psychological support and entry into a special database for jobs and startup opportunities.

“The welfare and safety of all Ghanaians is a non-negotiable priority of the Mahama Administration,” he said.

The evacuees are expected to arrive on a chartered flight scheduled to depart Johannesburg’s Oliver Reginald Tambo International Airport at about 0500 hours on Thursday.

The evacuation follows appeals from stranded Ghanaians seeking repatriation amid fears over escalating xenophobic violence in parts of South Africa, where foreign nationals, particularly migrants from West African countries, have reportedly faced attacks and threats.

Earlier this month, Mr Ablakwa said President John Dramani Mahama had approved the immediate evacuation of 300 distressed Ghanaians registered with Ghana’s High Commission in Pretoria for rescue and repatriation.

He said arrangements had been made to receive the returnees and provide immediate access to support services upon arrival.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, health professionals and other state agencies are expected to coordinate reception and reintegration efforts.

Mr Benjamin Quarshie, Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, said Ghana’s mission in Pretoria had engaged South African authorities to ensure the protection of Ghanaian nationals.

He said the mission maintained regular communication with security agencies, municipal authorities and other stakeholders to monitor developments and potential threats.

Mr Quarshie said South African authorities had expressed regret over the attacks and facilitated immigration procedures for the safe departure of affected Ghanaians.

Xenophobic violence in South Africa has recurred periodically for more than a decade, often amid economic tensions and competition over jobs and opportunities.

At a recent Ghana-Sierra Leone Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation meeting in Accra, Mr Ablakwa described the attacks as “baseless xenophobia,” and urged African countries to uphold the principles of unity and continental solidarity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said additional measures could be introduced depending on developments in South Africa and the number of Ghanaians requiring assistance.

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