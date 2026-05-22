Police arrest suspect, retrieve AK-47 rifle, other weapons at Danchira

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The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect and retrieved an AK-47 assault rifle, pistols, ammunition and other exhibits during an intelligence-led operation at Danchira near Police Farm in Accra.

A statement signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs, Greater Accra Region, said the operation was carried out on May 21, 2026, by personnel from the Accra Regional Police Intelligence Directorate (RPID).

According to the statement, the police acted on credible intelligence and proceeded to an uncompleted building at Danchira, where a group of suspected armed criminals had reportedly gathered.

It said upon seeing the police team approaching the location, the suspects fled the scene, abandoning motorbikes, weapons and other items.

One suspect, identified as Daniel Boamah, alias “Amonor”, ages 46, was arrested at the scene.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspect denied being a member of the gang and claimed he had been brought to the location by an individual known as “Dogo” to collect money from another person identified as “Jibreel”, both allegedly escaped.

A search conducted at the scene led to the recovery of one AK-47 assault rifle with serial number 15566, one Springfield .45 calibre pistol with serial number 324585, one Glock P80 pistol with serial number BRCT 750, 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, two Baofeng walkie-talkies with their chargers, one machete, two mobile phones and one talisman.

Police also recovered and impounded five motorbikes from the scene, including two with registration numbers M-22-GR 1849 and M-19-GR 223, while the remaining three were unregistered.

The statement said all exhibits retrieved from the scene had been retained for evidential and forensic examination as investigations continue.

It added that the suspect was in police custody assisting with investigations, while the other suspects were being pursued.

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