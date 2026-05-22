Okada rider remanded over alleged theft 

Audio By Carbonatix
A 24-year-old Okada rider has been remanded into police custody by the Toase District Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality for allegedly causing unlawful damage and stealing at the Afari Military Hospital construction site.
The accused, Abukari Usman, whose plea was not taken, is expected to reappear before the court on June 2, 2026, as police investigations continue.
Police Detective Chief Inspector Ntim Boadu, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Robert Addo, that the complainant, Frederick Ocloo, was the Liaison Coordinator at the Afari Military Hospital construction site where the alleged offences occurred.
He said on May 17, 2026, at about 1600 hours, Prince Agyei, the Security Supervisor at the site, spotted the accused entering the premises through a nearby bush and immediately raised an alarm.
According to the prosecution, sensing danger, the accused allegedly dropped a sack containing stolen cables, the value of which is yet to be determined, and attempted to flee.
After a hot pursuit, the security supervisor apprehended him and handed him over to the complainant for further inspection at the site.
The prosecution said a subsequent inspection revealed that the padlock to one of the containers at the site, valued at GH¢200, had been damaged and some electrical cables stolen.
The accused was subsequently handed over to the Nkawie Police, where, after preliminary investigations, he was charged and arraigned before the court.
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