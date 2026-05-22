Ghana is safe and ready for investment – Trade Minister courts Chinese investors

The Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has intensified efforts to attract greater Chinese investment into Ghana, describing the country as a strategic and profitable destination for industrial expansion and long-term economic cooperation.

Speaking at the Ghana-China Investment Forum held in Jinan, Shandong Province, on Thursday, May 21, the Minister invited Chinese businesses to establish and expand operations in Ghana, citing the country’s stable political environment, improving business climate and strategic access to African markets.

She said Ghana remained committed to creating an enabling environment for investors seeking opportunities in manufacturing and industrial growth.

“Ghana is ready. Ghana is safe. Ghana is profitable,” she stated, while encouraging investors to take advantage of Ghana’s investment incentives, expanding infrastructure and youthful workforce.

She also highlighted the country’s role as host of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, which provides businesses with access to a continental market of more than 1.4 billion people.

The Minister pointed to existing Chinese investments already operating successfully in Ghana, including Sentuo Group, KEDA, Sunda and Zonda Tec, describing them as evidence of Ghana’s growing attractiveness as an industrial hub.

She praised the contribution of the companies in sectors such as ceramics, steel production, recycling, oil refining and automobile assembly, noting that some of the businesses were exporting products beyond West Africa to Europe and the Americas.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare further disclosed that the newly passed Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act 2026 had introduced reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, including the removal of minimum capital requirements for foreign investors and shorter investment approval timelines.

She also announced the establishment of the China-Ghana Trade and Investment Promotion Centre in Jinan to support Chinese businesses interested in opportunities within Ghana’s economy.

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