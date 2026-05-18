GSA arrests Chinese managers for reopening locked mattress factory

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has arrested the Chinese managers of Jin Yuan Jia Limited, a mattress manufacturing company located in the Afienya industrial enclave near Tema.

The foreign executives were picked up by law enforcement officers attached to the GSA taskforce on Monday, 18 May 2026, after they were caught operating in direct violation of a state closure order issued against the company in October 2025.

The facility was originally shut down seven months ago after a comprehensive regulatory audit revealed that the company had failed to obtain the required regulatory approval to operate from the national standards custodian.

The initial regulatory intervention was not merely administrative. According to enforcement records from the GSA, the shutdown followed extensive and rigorous laboratory tests conducted on raw manufacturing materials and finished products sampled from multiple production lines across the Afienya site.

The laboratory findings were damning; the tests reportedly found that the mattresses and related items did not meet approved specifications and quality standards, posing structural and health risks to unsuspecting Ghanaian consumers who purchased the bedding.

Rather than taking steps to rectify their production anomalies and regularise their documentation with the state, the management of Jin Yuan Jia Limited allegedly broke the official GSA seals under the cover of darkness to resume full-scale commercial manufacturing.

Acting on intelligence gathered through market surveillance, a GSA enforcement team descended on the factory on Monday. They caught the workers actively assembling mattresses using the same unapproved, substandard materials that had failed initial safety benchmarks.

The immediate arrest of the foreign managers marks a significant shift in the GSA’s enforcement strategy, moving away from simple administrative fines toward criminal prosecution for corporate actors who defy state authority.

The GSA has reiterated that it will not tolerate manufacturing lawlessness, particularly from foreign entities operating within the country's free zone and industrial enclaves.

The Authority is expected to continue its comprehensive investigations into the financial and operational networks of Jin Yuan Jia Limited.

The arrested managers are currently assisting the police with ongoing investigations and are expected to be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction to face charges related to the breach of a regulatory order and illegal commercial production.

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