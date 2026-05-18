Sam George petitions AG to probe $3.4m payment for CSA building project

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mr Samuel Nartey George, has officially petitioned the Attorney General and Minister for Justice to initiate a full-scale criminal investigation into the execution of a $13 million contract awarded for the construction of the permanent headquarters for the Ghana Cybersecurity Authority.
The infrastructure project, which is currently stuck at the substructure stage, has already drained millions of dollars from the state coffers under circumstances the sector Minister describes as highly suspicious and completely disproportionate to the actual work visible on the ground.
The controversy deepens as the two main contractors behind the project, Rayzone Group Limited and Mendanha & Sousa, are reported to be demanding an additional $4 million solely to cover the cost of the foundation work they have already executed. This is despite allegedly receiving an initial $3.4 million for the same phase of construction.
Compounding the financial irregularities, Mr George further disclosed that an additional $10 million has also been paid for software for the Ghana Cybersecurity Authority, which has not yet been delivered to the state.
Addressing the media in Parliament house after a tense appearance before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), a visibly frustrated Samuel Nartey George questioned the financial logic behind the disbursements made by the authority's previous administration.
The Ningo-Prampram lawmaker stated that his outfit had raised red flags as far back as mid-last year, prompting his formal complaint to the state's chief legal advisor.
“I cannot understand how $3.4 million has been paid, and all we have is a foundation. A building is supposed to cost about $13 million, and almost $10 million of it has been paid, yet you don’t see anything beyond the foundation,” the Minister lamented to reporters.
The Ministry is now demanding an immediate halt to further disbursements pending the outcome of a comprehensive structural and financial audit. The technical evaluation will seek to establish the true value of the concrete foundation and determine why massive expenditure was cleared for specialised software that remains unavailable to state cybersecurity officials.
Mr George expressed optimism that the Public Accounts Committee’s interest in the matter would help trigger deeper scrutiny, including from the Attorney General’s Department.
He concluded with a stern warning to public officials and private entities involved in the transaction, insisting that if investigations establish that excessive payments were made, recoveries must be pursued in the interest of the state.
Latest Stories
-
What is wrong with us? We celebrate buildings but neglect the systems that keep cities alive
14 minutes
-
Neymar included in Brazil’s 26-man World Cup squad
23 minutes
-
Why Ghana’s export story is no longer about Raw Cocoa
26 minutes
-
Man City preparing for Guardiola departure
33 minutes
-
The paradox of plenty: How Ghana’s farmers are being sacrificed on the altar of a cheap import agenda
41 minutes
-
Defence Ministry in ‘safe hands’ despite vacancy – Felix Kwakye Ofosu
42 minutes
-
Why no Defence Minister yet? – Felix Kwakye Ofosu says Mahama sees no urgency
1 hour
-
Sam George petitions AG to probe $3.4m payment for CSA building project
1 hour
-
The Abronye Charge Sheet – misuse in plain sight
1 hour
-
Carvajal to leave Real Madrid after 23 years
1 hour
-
‘No bad blood’: Sam George downplays heated clash with Abena Osei-Asare
2 hours
-
Damang Gold Mine sells another 100% of its gold output to GoldBod
2 hours
-
Adansi Asokwa MP launches skills training programme for youth
2 hours
-
EPA shuts down mining site allegedly linked to former Mpohor DCE
2 hours
-
Health, educational institutions in deprived communities get free cement from Ghacem
2 hours