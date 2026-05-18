Defence Ministry in ‘safe hands’ despite vacancy – Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the Defence Ministry remains in “safe hands” despite the continued absence of a substantive minister months after President John Mahama indicated one would be appointed.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, he insisted government operations and Ghana’s defence architecture have not suffered any setbacks due to the unprecedented vacancy.

Host Evans Mensah reminded him that President Mahama had earlier suggested a Defence Minister would be named after the Christmas holidays, yet no appointment has been announced.

In response, the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP said the decision rests solely with the President.

“Any day that the president communicates to me that he has appointed a defence minister, I’ll make it known to you,” he said.

He maintained that the ministry has continued to function effectively under the current arrangement.

“But I think that by and large, we have held the fort, and the government has functioned effectively. There’s not been any lapses, as far as I know, in terms of Ghana’s defence architecture,” he stated.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu argued that conditions within the sector were improving, citing ongoing military retooling and equipment acquisition efforts.

“Indeed, things appear to be improving on that front because they are acquiring additional firepower in terms of their equipment and retooling, and all that is going quite well,” he said.

He also suggested that having the Finance Minister oversee the ministry in an acting capacity may have helped speed up funding and procurement processes.

“Perhaps it helps that the man who has to bankroll (Dr Ato Forson) is also the one who is in the acting capacity at the Defence Ministry. So everything is on track,” he noted.

Pressed further on why the President had still not nominated anyone despite the unusual delay, Mr Kwakye Ofosu again defended the arrangement and dismissed concerns about instability at the ministry.

“So, what is the exact problem at the Defence Ministry?” he asked.

“I want to stress that the Defence Ministry continues to be in safe hands and it continues to be in experienced hands, and it is running smoothly,” he said.

He reiterated that the President would act when he considered it necessary.

“As of when the President deems it necessary to do so, he would do so,” he added.

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