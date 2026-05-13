Is Nana Akomea implying that Ghanaians eat instability? – Kwakye Ofosu

Government spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has pushed back against claims by Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Select Committee on Communications, Nana Akomea, that Ghanaians do not benefit from economic stability.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM, Mr Kwakye Ofosu described the remarks as politically motivated and inconsistent with current economic conditions.

Earlier on JoyNews' PM Express, the NPP official had explained that "nobody, no electorate eats stability."

"No electorate eats inflation. It is good to achieve stability in the macroeconomy. It is good to achieve low inflation figures. It is not the same as the cost of living,” Nana Akomea insisted.

While acknowledging that opposition parties have a responsibility to scrutinise government policies and hold leaders accountable, Mr Kwakye Ofosu insisted such criticism must be based on facts and logical analysis.

“He says Ghanaians do not eat stability. By that, is Nana Akomea implying that Ghanaians eat instability? I think we need to properly delineate the issues. I know it is the role of the opposition to keep governments on their toes and critique policy, but all of that must be grounded in fact and logic.

“There is nobody in Ghana who can say that the economy we are in today is worse than what we inherited, and that cannot be argued by any stretch of the imagination,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu argued that the current administration has managed to reverse several negative economic trends, citing exchange rate stability, declining fuel prices and reduced transport fares as evidence that ordinary Ghanaians are beginning to experience relief.

He noted that fuel prices, which previously ranged between GH¢20 and GH¢23 per litre under the former administration, have dropped to about GH¢15 per litre despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices.

“If you were buying fuel for 23 cedis per litre and today you are buying the same fuel for about 15 cedis, how can anybody say that does not translate into savings for the ordinary person?” he questioned.

“For an opposition party to disregard all of this and pretend that nothing has happened in this country that signals improvement is simply not accurate. It is mere politicking and not backed by substance,” he added.

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